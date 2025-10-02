India has digitised its Disembarkation Card system, requiring all foreign nationals arriving in the country to complete the form online before travel. The High Commission of India in Ottawa announced the update for travellers from Canada, calling it a move toward streamlining border entry.

“Public Notice: Digitization of Disembarkation Card for all foreign nationals,” the mission said in an X post, adding that the form can now be filled out online through the Bureau of Immigration website, the Indian Visa portal, and the official Indian Visa Su-Swagatam mobile app up to 72 hours before arrival.

What is the card about?

The Disembarkation Card, also known as the e-Arrival Card, is a mandatory immigration form for foreign visitors to India. It records key details such as name, passport number, nationality, flight information, travel purpose, address in India, contact details, and countries recently visited. Immigration officers use this data to verify travellers and process entry alongside passport and visa checks.

Transition period

The government has confirmed that while the new digital option took effect on October 1, 2025, physical paper cards will still be accepted for a six-month transition period, or until further notice. However, travellers have been advised to use digital submissions for faster processing.

“All foreign nationals visiting India are required to fill Disembarkation Card on their arrival in India… The facility of physical filling of Disembarkation Card will also continue up to a maximum of 06 months, or till further notice. However, it is advised to use the digital options,” the official circular stated.

Who needs to file

The requirement applies to all foreign nationals, including tourists, students, business travellers, and conference delegates. Indian citizens and Overseas Citizens of India (OCI) cardholders are exempt.

Why it matters

Officials said digitisation will help reduce wait times at airports, improve border management, and strengthen data collection. Travellers must submit their e-Arrival Card before departure and carry proof of submission for inspection at immigration counters on arrival.