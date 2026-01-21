New Zealand clears 1 million visas in record 2025 as processing times sharply improve

New Zealand’s immigration system delivered its busiest year on record in 2025, processing more than one million visa decisions while sharply cutting processing times and expanding visa pathways, according to Immigration New Zealand.

The agency cleared applications across visitor, work, student and residence categories, helped over 1,500 refugees resettle in the country, and rolled out five new visa categories, all while maintaining border enforcement and compliance.

Faster decisions across major visa streams

One of the most visible gains came in processing speed. Visitor visas were processed in an average of five working days, down from seven in 2024. International student visas averaged 12 days, compared with 18 the previous year. Processing times for the Accredited Employer Work Visa (AEWV) were cut nearly in half, dropping to 12 working days from 23.

Officials said the faster turnaround improved certainty for applicants while preserving quality decision-making and risk management.

High volumes, strong approval rates

In volume terms, INZ decided more than 470,000 visitor visa applications, approving 89% of them. Student visas crossed 97,000 decisions, with a 91% approval rate, while 45,000 working holiday visas were processed, with 98% approved.

Seasonal labour demand remained strong. Recognised Seasonal Employer (RSE) applications exceeded 18,000, with 99% approved, helping employers meet peak workforce needs.

INZ also issued more than 1.6 million New Zealand Electronic Travel Authority (NZeTA) approvals, including over 31,000 eligible Chinese and Pacific nationals travelling from Australia under relaxed entry settings.

New visas target investors, families and labour gaps

Five new visa categories were introduced during the year: the Active Investor Visa, Business Investor Visa, Parent Boost Visitor Visa, Global Workforce Seasonal Visa, and Peak Seasonal Visa. Officials said the changes were aimed at attracting capital, supporting businesses, addressing seasonal labour shortages and strengthening family links.

Employers, borders and compliance

The agency facilitated more than 13.4 million border movements in 2025. More than 17,500 employers either became newly accredited or renewed accreditation under the AEWV system, lifting the total number of accredited employers to over 27,000.

INZ completed nearly 2,500 post-accreditation checks covering more than 2,300 employers, decided 43,000 AEWV applications with 91% approval, and continued enforcement action where needed.

During the year, INZ prosecuted 16 people across 11 investigations, issued 151 infringement notices worth NZ$520,000, made 1,330 asylum decisions, and resettled 550 people under the Refugee Family Support Category.

Digital shift marks milestone

A major structural change came through technology. Student visa applications were moved to an upgraded online platform under the Our Future Services programme, allowing real-time tracking and faster outcomes. INZ said this marked the first milestone in building a more productive, cost-effective system that improves customer experience while strengthening immigration risk management.

Looking ahead to 2026

Immigration New Zealand said the year’s outcomes were delivered with the support of system partners and stakeholders. Officials said the focus in 2026 will be on building on these gains, keeping the system simple to use, responsive to economic needs, and aligned with New Zealand’s humanitarian commitments—while continuing to safeguard border integrity.