New Zealand permanent residency visa: Live, work, travel without limits; Step-by-step guide

Planning to settle in New Zealand long-term? For many migrants, the Permanent Resident Visa is a key step towards securing indefinite rights to live, work, and travel freely across the country. Available to those who have already held a resident visa for at least two continuous years, the permanent visa removes earlier travel restrictions and offers open-ended residence.

According to Immigration New Zealand, the application process is mostly digital and requires proof of visa compliance, stay history, and commitment to the country. While many residents become eligible after two years, they often miss key steps in preparing their application. Here's a clear breakdown of how the process works.

Who can apply?

To be eligible for a Permanent Resident Visa, you must:

Have held a New Zealand resident visa for at least two continuous years

Hold a current resident visa or one that expired within the last 90 days

Have met all conditions attached to that visa

Show commitment to New Zealand through one of five accepted pathways

Meet good character requirements, including police certificates if needed

Non-principal applicants (such as dependent children or partners) must generally apply with or after the principal applicant, unless exceptional family circumstances apply.

How to show commitment to New Zealand

The most common way to prove commitment is to have spent at least 184 days in New Zealand in each of the last two years. Other valid paths include:

Maintaining tax residence

Running a business in New Zealand

Making a significant investment

Having close family ties in the country

Authorities verify this using travel records and supporting documents.

Step-by-step guide to applying

Step 1: Gather documents

Upload:

A scanned copy of the passport (photo and visa pages)

One recent passport-sized photo

Certified translations of non-English documents

Evidence of visa conditions met and commitment to NZ

Police certificates, if requested

Step 2: Submit application and pay fees

The application is submitted via the Immigration NZ online portal. The fee starts at NZD $315.

Step 3: Wait for processing

Most decisions are issued within three weeks, with 80% processed in that time. Authorities may request more information if needed.

Step 4: Track and receive your eVisa

Applicants can monitor their case online. Once approved, the eVisa confirms permanent residency.

What happens after approval?

With a Permanent Resident Visa, you can:

Live, work, and study in New Zealand indefinitely

Travel in and out freely, as long as your passport is valid

If your passport expires, the visa must be transferred to a new passport before travel.

Is this required for citizenship?

No. A Permanent Resident Visa is not mandatory to apply for New Zealand citizenship, but most applicants will hold one. Typically, you can apply for citizenship after five years of residence, assuming language and character conditions are met.