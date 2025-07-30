New Zealand permanent residency visa: Live, work, travel without limits; Step-by-step guide

Planning to settle in New Zealand long-term? For many migrants, the Permanent Resident Visa is a key step towards securing indefinite rights to live, work, and travel freely across the country. Available to those who have already held a resident visa for at least two continuous years, the permanent visa removes earlier travel restrictions and offers open-ended residence.
According to Immigration New Zealand, the application process is mostly digital and requires proof of visa compliance, stay history, and commitment to the country. While many residents become eligible after two years, they often miss key steps in preparing their application. Here's a clear breakdown of how the process works.
Who can apply?
To be eligible for a Permanent Resident Visa, you must:
Have held a New Zealand resident visa for at least two continuous years
Hold a current resident visa or one that expired within the last 90 days
Have met all conditions attached to that visa
Show commitment to New Zealand through one of five accepted pathways
Meet good character requirements, including police certificates if needed
Non-principal applicants (such as dependent children or partners) must generally apply with or after the principal applicant, unless exceptional family circumstances apply.
How to show commitment to New Zealand
The most common way to prove commitment is to have spent at least 184 days in New Zealand in each of the last two years. Other valid paths include:
Maintaining tax residence
Running a business in New Zealand
Making a significant investment
Having close family ties in the country
Authorities verify this using travel records and supporting documents.
Step-by-step guide to applying
Step 1: Gather documents
Upload:
A scanned copy of the passport (photo and visa pages)
One recent passport-sized photo
Certified translations of non-English documents
Evidence of visa conditions met and commitment to NZ
Police certificates, if requested
Step 2: Submit application and pay fees
The application is submitted via the Immigration NZ online portal. The fee starts at NZD $315.
Step 3: Wait for processing
Most decisions are issued within three weeks, with 80% processed in that time. Authorities may request more information if needed.
Step 4: Track and receive your eVisa
Applicants can monitor their case online. Once approved, the eVisa confirms permanent residency.
What happens after approval?
With a Permanent Resident Visa, you can:
Live, work, and study in New Zealand indefinitely
Travel in and out freely, as long as your passport is valid
If your passport expires, the visa must be transferred to a new passport before travel.
Is this required for citizenship?
No. A Permanent Resident Visa is not mandatory to apply for New Zealand citizenship, but most applicants will hold one. Typically, you can apply for citizenship after five years of residence, assuming language and character conditions are met.