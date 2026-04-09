New Zealand tightens open work visa conditions from April 20: Here's what changes, how to apply

From April 20, 2026, New Zealand will roll out a fresh set of rules governing open work visas, tightening how migrants can work while aiming to remove confusion around what is permitted. The move is positioned as a clarity-driven reset, with authorities seeking to make visa conditions easier to understand and enforce.

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What is changing and why

These changes are designed to clarify what work is permitted under open work visas, helping migrants better understand their rights and responsibilities. Clear and consistent visa conditions reduce uncertainty and support safer, fairer, and more compliant work practices for both migrants and employers.

Authorities noted that not all migrants are familiar with New Zealand’s employment laws or business rules, and that changes to visa conditions can sometimes be difficult to navigate. The focus, they said, is on education and helping people clearly understand their visa conditions.

These changes do not apply to Student Visa holders.

Open vs employer-specific visas

An open work visa lets you work for almost any employer, in any job or location in New Zealand, without needing a job offer. An employer-specific work visa, like the Accredited Employer Work Visa, links you to one employer and a set role.

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Employer-specific work visas will not be impacted by these changes.

Two new employment conditions were introduced

From Monday, 20 April 2026, open work visas will now include one of two employment conditions.

1. Open work visas allowing any work

Some open work visa holders will be able to undertake any work in New Zealand. This includes working for an employer, sole trading, or owning and operating a business.

This applies to:

Partner of a Worker Work Visa

Partner of a Student Work Visa

Partner of a Student Work Visa supported by a New Zealand Scholarship funded by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade

Post Study Work Visa

Partner of a New Zealander Work Visa Advertisement

Partner of a Military Work Visa

2. Open work visas requiring work for an employer

Other open work visa holders must work for an employer, either under an employment agreement or a contract for services. Authorities consider a contract for services as employment.

This applies to:

Victims of Domestic Violence Work Visa

Victims of People Trafficking Work Visa

Migrant Exploitation Protection Work Visa

Asylum Seeker Work Visa

All working holiday visas

Rules that apply across all open work visas

Regardless of category, visa holders must comply with New Zealand’s employment and business laws.

Key restrictions include:

You cannot employ other people, directly or indirectly, through a business you own

You cannot provide commercial sexual services or run or invest in such businesses

Transition window for existing visa holders

Migrants already working outside permitted conditions, except in restricted sectors, will be allowed to continue until their current visa expires.

This transition period is intended to give time to understand updated rules and adjust work or business arrangements before applying for the next visa.

Future applications will need to meet the employment conditions linked to the approved visa category.

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Working holiday visa rules clarified

Working holiday visas remain focused on travel, with limited work allowed to support the stay.

If you hold a working holiday visa: