New Zealand visa system update: Family applications to undergo this change from June 1

New Zealand is set to overhaul how certain visa applications are handled, with a major shift to a fully digital system starting June 1, 2026. The move will directly impact families applying under temporary visa categories, as Immigration New Zealand (INZ) transitions these applications to its upgraded online platform.

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The change is part of a broader push to modernise the immigration process and make it more streamlined for applicants.

Shift to a new system

From June 1, applications linked to family members of temporary visa holders will be processed through INZ’s enhanced Immigration Online platform. This means new submissions for these categories will no longer go through the older system.

Applicants who have already submitted their forms through the existing platform will not be affected, as those applications will continue to be processed as usual.

Those with partially completed applications in the old system will have a choice: either finish and submit them there or start fresh on the new platform.

Which visas are covered

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The transition will include multiple visa categories across study, work and visitor segments.

These include dependent child student visas, partner and child visas linked to workers and students, as well as similar categories tied to military personnel.

Other family visa types will be brought into the new system in later phases.

What changes for applicants

The new platform is designed to simplify the application process and reduce delays.

INZ said its goal is to create a system that is easier to navigate, with clearer instructions and improved visibility on application status.

The updated system introduces a dynamic application form that adapts to each applicant’s situation, asking only relevant questions and guiding users on what documents are required.

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New features aimed at reducing errors

One of the key additions is the Identity Document Reader, which can extract details directly from a passport scan and automatically populate the application form.

This is expected to improve data accuracy and minimise common input errors that can delay processing or affect travel plans.

The platform also aims to provide better guidance at the start of the application process, helping users choose the correct visa type, an area where applicants often face confusion.

What happens next

INZ said it will share more details closer to the rollout date, including updates on how applications will be managed during the transition.

New applications from June 1 will automatically be routed through the upgraded system, while the older application forms will gradually be phased out as more visa categories are moved online.