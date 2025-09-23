New Zealand's new visa rules make it easier for skilled workers and international students

New Zealand’s government is rolling out changes to the Skilled Migrant Category (SMC) Resident Visa in a bid to attract and retain skilled workers, fueling the country’s long-term economic growth. Two new pathways under this visa category aim to streamline immigration for high-demand professionals and tradespeople.

New visa pathways for skilled workers and traders in New Zealand

The government is introducing two new residence pathways under the Skilled Migrant Category (SMC) Resident Visa to help skilled workers stay in New Zealand:

Skilled work experience pathway : For migrants in skilled roles (ANZSCO skill levels 1 to 3) with at least five years of relevant work experience, including two years in New Zealand. Migrants must earn at least 1.1 times the median wage in New Zealand.

Trades and technician pathway: For migrants in trades or technician roles with a Level 4 or higher qualification and at least four years of post-qualification experience, including 18 months in New Zealand, paid at or above the median wage.

These new pathways are designed to acknowledge the value of practical skills and the contribution of skilled migrants to New Zealand's workforce.

Easier pathways for international students and skilled workers in New Zealand

As part of these changes, the government is also increasing points for New Zealand university-level qualifications, making it easier for international students to transition to permanent residence. This supports the International Education Plan for Growth, recognising the value of local education and encouraging international students to study in New Zealand.

The new SMC visa rules also reduce the work experience requirement for many migrants. The maximum required New Zealand work experience is being reduced from three years to two years, making it easier for skilled professionals to qualify. Additionally, the requirement for an increased wage rate during the residence application process has been removed. Now, migrants only need to maintain the same median wage rate throughout their required work experience period.

A boost to New Zealand’s economy through skilled migration

These changes come into effect in August 2026, as part of the government’s Going for Growth programme. The programme also includes actions to refine the Accredited Employer Work Visa, improve education outcomes, and support young job seekers into employment or training. This initiative is designed to boost the retention of skilled workers, reduce immigration risks, and ensure that New Zealand remains competitive in attracting global talent.