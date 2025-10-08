'Not possible without immigration': Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang won’t drop visa hires despite Trump’s $100K fee

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang has reassured employees that the company will continue sponsoring H-1B visas and cover the full cost—including a steep new $100,000 fee per application imposed by a recent executive order from U.S. President Donald Trump—Business Insider reported Tuesday.

In an internal message, Huang sought to calm growing unease among Nvidia’s international workforce, particularly employees from India and China, following Trump’s surprise move. The executive order bars new H-1B visa holders from entering the U.S. unless employers pay the hefty surcharge.

Advertisement

Related Articles

“As one of many immigrants at Nvidia, I know that the opportunities we've found in America have profoundly shaped our lives,” Huang said. “The miracle of Nvidia—built by all of you, and by brilliant colleagues around the world—would not be possible without immigration.”

Huang emphasized that legal immigration is critical to keeping the U.S. at the forefront of global tech. “The Trump administration’s recent changes reaffirm this,” he added.

Despite expressing support for the new policy on the BG2 Pod last week—calling it “a great start” and suggesting the high cost could help curb illegal immigration—Huang acknowledged the $100,000 fee is “quite high.” “Probably sets the bar a little too high, but as a first bar, it at least eliminates illegal immigration and that’s a good start,” he said.

Advertisement

The executive order, signed last month, does not affect existing H-1B holders or those who applied before September 21. However, it has reignited scrutiny of tech companies’ reliance on foreign talent. Lawmakers have since pressed firms like Nvidia to explain why they continue hiring thousands of H-1B workers while also reducing domestic headcount, Reuters reported.

Nvidia, like much of the U.S. semiconductor and AI sector, relies heavily on global talent. Huang has previously stated that roughly half of the world’s AI researchers are of Chinese origin.