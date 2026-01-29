‘Overqualified for the role’: US returnee explains difficulty finding suitable jobs after coming back to India

Aaradhyaa Khodaria, an Indian professional who spent six years studying and working in the United States, returned to India after losing her job at a FAANG company and facing prolonged visa-related challenges, highlighting the difficulties returnees face in re-entering the Indian job market.

According to The Financial Express, Khodaria moved to the US in 2019 to pursue a Master’s degree in Information Systems at the University of San Francisco. During her course, she worked in several on-campus roles, including as a teaching assistant, research assistant and social media coordinator.

She graduated with a 3.93 GPA, earned Beta Gamma Sigma honours and received the Dean’s Outstanding Public Service Award.

After graduation, she joined a FAANG company in Seattle. “After graduation, I landed my dream role at a FAANG company in Seattle, working at the intersection of data, technology, and creativity,” she said.

Her employment ended unexpectedly, following which she applied to multiple roles. Visa constraints and a slowdown in hiring affected her job search, particularly for non-technical roles requiring sponsorship.

Despite clearing multiple interview rounds, positions were frequently put on hold, closed or filled internally. “I cleared multiple interview rounds, only for roles to be suddenly closed, put on hold, or filled internally. I lived in constant fear of losing everything, knowing how much was at stake. Meanwhile, my savings began to drain as I continued paying rent and daily expenses,” she said.

With her visa nearing expiry, Khodaria returned to India after six years in the US.

After returning, she continued interviewing with US-based companies as her H-1B visa remained valid. However, a new rule requiring employers to pay a $100,000 fee to file visa petitions for candidates outside the US led to interview processes being discontinued mid-way.

She then shifted focus to the Indian job market. Despite not requiring visa sponsorship and having experience managing large-scale projects, she received limited interview calls, including through referrals.

In one instance, she was informed that she was “overqualified” for a role aligned with her experience. A 1.5-year gap on her resume, resulting from layoffs, visa timelines and extended job searches, appeared to affect hiring outcomes. “It feels like a silent rejection rather than something openly discussed,” she said.

Recruiters also cited concerns related to salary expectations, retention and the lack of direct Indian market experience. “Additionally, many job descriptions show a strong preference for candidates with direct Indian market experience. Combined with an extremely competitive market, this has made the job search far more challenging than I initially expected,” she said.

Following her return, Khodaria launched a marketing and events company as a side venture and started a community group for individuals who have moved back to India after living abroad.

Now 30, she continues to seek employment while exploring alternative professional opportunities.