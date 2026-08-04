Passport renewal fees may be cut for Indians in UAE after Delhi HC intervention

The PIL was filed by the Kerala chapter of Pravasi Legal Cell (PLC). It challenges the revised passport fee structure introduced through the Passports (Amendment) Rules, 2026.

The petition says the higher charges introduced by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) place a heavy burden on overseas Indians, especially blue-collar workers, and seeks either the cancellation or revision of the new fee structure.

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Expats hope for relief

With the court-set deadline approaching, members of Pravasi Legal Cell's UAE chapter say they are hopeful that the government will revise the increased passport fees.

TN Krishna Kumar, president of Pravasi Legal Cell's Dubai wing, said the organisation has been raising issues faced by overseas Indians for more than a decade.

Founded by Adv Jose Abraham, who is also the Global President of the organisation, Pravasi Legal Cell describes itself as a group of retired judges, advocates, social activists and inspired citizens of India dedicated towards empowering people with the power of law.

"Since 2009, we have consistently raised issues concerning Indian expats. Whenever the authorities did not respond to genuine concerns, we approached the courts and have received favourable verdicts on many occasions."

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Krishna Kumar said the organisation now expects the MEA to review the revised fee structure after the court's direction.

"We are hopeful that the government will revoke the present fee structure and introduce a more affordable system. Our advocates will continue to follow up the matter."

Workers hit the hardest

Krishna Kumar said the fee hike has mainly affected blue-collar workers across the Gulf, many of whom renew their passports through Indian missions in GCC countries.

He said the passport renewal fee has gone up to around Dh450 from Dh280, making it difficult for many workers to afford.

"People here are among the worst affected. It is a sharp increase and simply not affordable for many expat workers earning Dh800-Dh1,000 salary."

He said community volunteers and expat organisations have also been asking the government to reduce the fees for workers and low-income families.

"For the workers and low-income families, this is a very big amount. Many struggle to make ends meet, and hundreds of thousands of workers depend on renewing their passports from here."

According to the Indian Embassy in Abu Dhabi, around 4.5 million Indians live in the UAE.

Why the case reached court

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Prasad Sreedharan, a PLC member from Ras Al Khaimah, said the organisation moved the Delhi High Court only after getting no response from the Ministry despite sending two representations.

"We had submitted two representations to the Ministry, but there was no response. That is why the PIL was filed. The Delhi High Court took up the matter immediately and directed the government to respond within three weeks."

He said PLC members across the Gulf are now waiting for the government's reply.

"Currently, a total of Dh477, including the service fee and community fund fee, is charged for renewing a passport in the UAE. Compared with the charges in India, the burden on overseas Indians is much greater. Many workers have also lost jobs because of the regional situation, making the increase even harder to bear."

What happens next

Sreedharan said Pravasi Legal Cell has chapters in the UAE, Oman, Bahrain, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, the UK and Australia, with its Delhi office coordinating the legal effort.

"We are expecting the government to reduce the fee, at least for labour categories as sought in the petition. If the government's response is not satisfactory, we will challenge it again before the Delhi High Court. We are trying our best."

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The organisation said it remains hopeful that the government's review, following the Delhi High Court's direction, will lead to lower passport fees for Indian workers living overseas.