Permanent residency in Canada offers more than just a home: Check out these hidden perks

For many newcomers, the opportunity to become a permanent resident (PR) of Canada is one of the most compelling reasons to immigrate. With permanent residency, individuals are granted the freedom to reside, study, work, and live in Canada, enjoying the benefits of the country within the bounds of the law.

Advertisement

Related Articles

But the advantages don’t stop there: PR status brings a host of lesser-known perks that can significantly enhance the immigrant experience, making the transition smoother and more rewarding.

Huge reduction in education costs

One of the standout benefits for new PRs is the substantial reduction in educational costs. As a PR, immigrants are eligible to access Canadian higher education at the same rates as Canadian citizens. This can lead to massive savings, sometimes as much as six times the tuition fees charged to international students.

This applies to both undergraduate and graduate programs, making it much more affordable for newcomers to pursue their educational goals in Canada.

In addition to lower tuition fees, PRs also gain access to a wider array of financial aid options, such as federal and provincial loans, scholarships, and bursaries, resources that are often limited to domestic students.

Advertisement

Access to a wider range of settlement services

Another significant advantage for PRs is their eligibility for a broad range of settlement services, which are not available to temporary residents like those on work permits, study permits, or visitor visas.

These services are funded by the federal and provincial governments, with the Immigration Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) investing approximately $2 billion CAD annually in their support.

Settlement services cover a vast array of areas, including language learning, employment assistance, legal support, health services, and social/community programs. While these services are available to PRs and some temporary residents, they are not accessible to Canadian citizens, making PR status particularly valuable for newcomers.

Visa-free travel

In addition to the many opportunities available within Canada, PR holders also enjoy the freedom of visa-free travel to a variety of destinations. Holding a valid Permanent Residence card enables travel to several countries without the need for a visa, including popular destinations like:

Advertisement

Bahamas

Belize

Bermuda

Costa Rica

Cuba

Mexico

Panama

Singapore (for nationals of China or India)

Taiwan

South Korea

And many more.

While this can make international travel more convenient, it’s important to note that specific entry requirements may apply for each destination. PR holders are advised to verify the entry criteria on the respective country’s website to avoid any travel disruptions.