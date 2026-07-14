Planning a Thailand trip? Indians can still travel visa-free, but there's one big change

Indian travellers can continue visiting Thailand without a visa, bringing relief after months of uncertainty over the country's entry rules. While Thailand has retained visa-free access for Indian passport holders, it has reduced the maximum stay allowed under the scheme from 60 days to 30 days.

The decision comes after a proposal to end visa-free entry for Indian travellers reportedly led to a drop in tourist arrivals from India. Although the proposal was never implemented, it created uncertainty among travellers and contributed to fewer Indian visitors.

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India remains one of Thailand's largest tourism markets, after China and Malaysia.

Thailand's Tourism Minister, Surasak Phancharoenworakul, said the revised policy reflects the travel habits of Indian visitors while continuing to support the country's tourism sector.

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"If problems arise from this measure in the future, the government can review it then," Surasak said as reported by Bloomberg.

Earlier in May, the Thai cabinet had approved a proposal to reduce the number of visa-exempt countries from 93 to 54, with a 30-day stay limit for eligible visitors. However, the proposal had not yet come into effect.

Under the latest decision, India will continue to remain on Thailand's visa-free list with a 30-day stay limit. Visitors from Croatia, Bulgaria, Cyprus, Malta and the Maldives will also be eligible for 30-day visa-free entry.

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The visa policy changes come as Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul's government steps up efforts to curb the misuse of Thailand's visa-free regime by foreign nationals involved in illegal activities. The move also addresses concerns raised by local businesses, particularly in tourist destinations, over visitors working without authorisation or engaging in activities that violate their visa conditions.

Tourism continues to be a key pillar of Thailand's economy.