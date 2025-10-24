Planning a US trip? Five major visa updates you must know before applying

If you're applying for a U.S. visa in 2025, expect a tougher, more expensive process.

Washington has rolled out a series of sweeping changes, from mandatory social media checks and in-person passport collection to a new $250 “visa integrity fee.” Together, these rules mark a decisive shift back to pre-pandemic scrutiny, affecting students, professionals, and tourists from India and other non–Visa Waiver countries.

$250 ‘Visa Integrity Fee’ from October 2025

Starting 1 October 2025, most travellers from countries outside the U.S. Visa Waiver Program, including India, will be required to pay a $250 (₹22,000 approx) “visa integrity fee.” Introduced under President Donald Trump’s One Big Beautiful Bill Act, the levy applies to all nonimmigrant visa categories: student (F-1, J-1), employment (H-1B, H-4), and visitor (B1/B2) visas.

The charge is in addition to existing reciprocity, fraud prevention, and MRV fees, raising the total cost of a standard U.S. visitor visa for Indians to around ₹36,690–₹40,785.

No more hopping countries for quicker appointments

As of 6 September 2025, non-immigrant visa applicants must schedule interviews only in their country of nationality or legal residence, closing a popular loophole that allowed Indians to apply from countries like Dubai, Singapore, or Japan to bypass long domestic wait times.

While exceptions for diplomatic, humanitarian, or medical cases remain, most applicants will now have to apply locally. Appointments already booked abroad will be honoured, but future applications outside one’s home country will face stricter eligibility and non-refundable fees.

Stricter visa interview waivers from September 2025

From 2 September 2025, eligibility for skipping visa interviews will narrow significantly. Only select categories, including B1/B2 renewals filed in one’s home country with no prior refusals or ineligibility, will qualify for an interview waiver.

Even so, consular officers retain full discretion to request an interview at any stage. The move, also part of the One Big Beautiful Bill Act, marks a return to pre-pandemic screening and could lead to longer wait times for international travellers.

Indian visa applicants must collect passports in person

Beginning August 2025, the U.S. Embassy in New Delhi will end third-party passport pickups. Applicants must collect passports and documents in person from the embassy or consulate.

For minors, parents or legal guardians can collect the documents only with an original consent letter signed by both parents; scanned or emailed copies will not be accepted. A paid home or office delivery service will be available at ₹1,200 per applicant for those unable to collect in person.

Social media checks for all student visa applicants

Effective 23 June 2025, all applicants under the F, M, and J visa categories must set their social media accounts to public and list all usernames used in the past five years on their DS-160 visa form.

The directive, aimed at strengthening digital vetting, allows consular officers to review applicants’ online behaviour for potential red flags, including extremist or violent content, antisemitic posts, or affiliations deemed hostile to the U.S.

Officials have cautioned applicants against deleting old posts or deactivating accounts before applying, as it may appear as an attempt to hide information. Maintaining consistent usernames and transparent activity is encouraged to avoid suspicion.