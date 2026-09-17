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Planning Uzbekistan trip? Indians with US, UK, Schengen visas can enter without Uzbekistan visa

Planning Uzbekistan trip? Indians with US, UK, Schengen visas can enter without Uzbekistan visa

Eligible travellers can stay in Uzbekistan for up to 30 days without an Uzbekistan visa, according to the Embassy of India, Tashkent

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Sep 17, 2026 1:30 AM IST
Planning Uzbekistan trip? Indians with US, UK, Schengen visas can enter without Uzbekistan visaIndians travelling to Uzbekistan

Indian travellers planning a trip to Uzbekistan may be eligible for a visa-free stay of up to 30 days, but the facility is available only to certain Indian passport holders meeting specific conditions.

Embassy of India in Tashkent issued an advisory through an X post on Monday: Indian citizens holding valid multiple-entry Business or Tourist visas issued by certain countries can enter Uzbekistan without obtaining an Uzbekistan visa.

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The visa-free facility applies to Indian citizens holding valid multiple-entry Business or Tourist visas issued by Australia, Canada, Japan, New Zealand, the Republic of Korea, Schengen Agreement member states, the United Kingdom and the United States of America.

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Eligible travellers can stay in Uzbekistan for up to 30 days without an Uzbekistan visa, according to the Embassy of India, Tashkent.

However, the visa-free entry is subject to an additional requirement. Travellers must possess a confirmed return or onward air ticket to their country of origin or to a third country.

This means Indian travellers who meet the visa criteria but do not have the required confirmed return or onward ticket may not qualify for the visa-free facility under the conditions outlined by the Embassy.

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The advisory specifically applies to Indian citizens who hold the qualifying visas from the countries listed by the Embassy. It does not state that all Indian passport holders can enter Uzbekistan without a visa.

For other Indian citizens who do not meet these conditions, the Embassy has clarified that an appropriate Uzbekistan visa will be required.

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“Other Indian citizens are required to obtain an appropriate visa as per Uzbekistan’s visa guidelines,” the Embassy of India, Tashkent, said in its advisory.

The advisory could be particularly relevant for Indian business and leisure travellers who already possess valid multiple-entry visas from countries covered under the arrangement. Before travelling, eligible passengers should ensure that their qualifying visa remains valid and that they carry a confirmed return or onward air ticket.

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Published on: Sep 17, 2026 1:30 AM IST
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