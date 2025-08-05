Portugal Golden Visa: Open Schengen access, minimal stay; top Plan-B for Indian investors

Portugal’s Golden Residence Permit Program, commonly called the Golden Visa, has become one of Europe’s most sought-after residency-by-investment pathways for non-EU nationals, particularly high-net-worth Indians.

With visa-free Schengen access, minimal stay requirements, and a fast-track route to EU citizenship in five years, the program offers an appealing blend of global mobility, lifestyle security, and long-term investment value.

Launched in 2012, the Golden Visa grants residency to non-EU nationals who make qualifying investments in Portugal. Holders and their families can live, work, and study in the country, and travel freely across the 27-member Schengen zone. After five years, they become eligible for Portuguese citizenship, without needing to renounce their existing nationality.

"Portugal has emerged as a lifestyle destination with its Golden Visa program, relatively low cost of living, and strong passport. Portugal remains a top Plan B destination for investors as it gives a path to citizenship after 5 years with minimal physical presence in the country, just 7 days per year or 14 days in a block of 2 years. This is the biggest advantage as this can convert to a Plan A after the citizenship, as investors can settle down anywhere in the EU," said Vinay Kumar, Director - Estate & Succession Planning, Client Associates.

One of the program’s biggest draws is its physical presence flexibility. According to Henley & Partners, the stay requirement is just 14 days in the first two years and 21 days over the next three, making it suitable for globally mobile investors who are not looking to relocate immediately.

What makes the Golden Visa attractive?

Schengen access: Visa-free travel across 27 European countries.

Residency rights: Permission to live and work in Portugal with access to top-tier healthcare and education.

Fast-track citizenship: Apply for citizenship after 5 years of holding the visa.

Minimal stay requirement: Just 7 days a year on average.

High quality of life: Safe, stable, EU country with a pleasant climate and a growing real estate market.

Investment pathways: Capital and business

According to Henley & Partners, investors can choose from two broad investment categories, capital transfers or business creation:

Capital transfer options

€500,000 into Portuguese venture capital funds

€500,000 into scientific research

€400,000 into low-density areas

€250,000 into cultural or heritage restoration

€200,000 in low-density cultural zones

Business investment options

Creation of 10 jobs (or 8 in low-density areas)

€500,000 into a company creating/maintaining jobs over three years

Step-by-step application process

Initial consultation with a local Portugal-based advisory Document collection and investment selection Portuguese bank account setup Execution of investment Online submission to SEF (Immigration and Borders Service) Biometrics visit in Portugal Approval and issue of a 2-year renewable residence permit

After five years, investors can apply for either permanent residence or Portuguese citizenship.

Why Portugal remains a top Plan B

As per Henley & Partners, Portugal ranks high on global quality-of-life indexes, offering political stability, a strong passport, and investor-friendly policies.

Its real estate and fund markets continue to attract HNIs worldwide. While the popular real estate route has been restricted post-2023 reforms, investor interest has shifted towards venture funds and cultural contributions.