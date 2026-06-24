Same documents, different country, wildly different odds: The Schengen visa puzzle for Indians solved!

Nearly 12 million Schengen visa applications were processed across Europe in 2025, a modest 1.8% rise from the previous year. Buried in that recovery story is a far less comfortable one for India: 1.15 million applications filed, making it the world's third-largest source of Schengen applicants, and a rejection rate of 15.8%, meaningfully above the global average of 14.8%.

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Roughly 967,000 Indian travellers got their visas. 181,111 did not. For a country whose outbound travel demand has grown in step with rising middle-class incomes, that gap raises a pointed question: Is this about documentation, or about which embassy happens to process your file?

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Third in volume, still facing higher odds of rejection

Only China, with 1.8 million applications, and Turkey, with 1.25 million, filed more Schengen requests than India in 2025. Russia followed at 679,000 and Morocco at 620,000. India's position on this list reflects its growing weight in global travel demand, but the country's 83.9% approval rate still trails the global average by a meaningful margin.

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One online traveller summed up the frustration on Reddit's r/Schengen: "Applied three times to Germany (approved), once to Greece (rejected). Same documents, different outcomes. It's a coin flip depending on which embassy you walk into."

A 39-point gap between the easiest and hardest countries

The most striking figure in the 2025 data isn't India's overall rejection rate, it's the spread between countries.

Lowest rejection nations: Denmark rejected just 6.9% of Indian applications, the lowest in Europe, followed by Belgium at 7.7%, Italy at 12.7%, Germany at 10.5% despite processing over 153,000 Indian applications annually, and Switzerland, the most popular destination among Indian travellers, at 13.6%.

Highest rejection nations: At the other end, Slovenia rejected 46.1% of applications, nearly one in two. Bulgaria followed at 37%, the highest rejection rate within the EU proper. Greece, which processes more than 41,000 Indian applications through its New Delhi embassy, rejected 33%. Croatia stood at 27.1%, Austria at 21.6%, and the Netherlands at 20.6%.

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An applicant with identical paperwork could face anywhere from a 6.9% to a 46.1% chance of rejection, depending entirely on which country they apply to.

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What's actually driving the rejections

Incomplete financial documentation remains the most cited reason for rejection, including insufficient bank statements, unclear itineraries, and weak evidence of ties to India. But how strictly these standards are enforced varies enormously between consulates.

High-volume visa centres in Delhi and Mumbai process thousands of applications a month, and capacity constraints can degrade review quality. But volume alone doesn't fully explain the pattern: Germany processes over 153,000 Indian applications annually while keeping its rejection rate at 10.5%, suggesting other factors are at play.

Greece's 33% rejection rate, despite handling a comparable volume, points to either a stricter reading of documentation standards or a deliberate strategy to manage demand.

Slovenia's 46.1% rate suggests either heightened scrutiny of Indian applications specifically, or policy decisions that simply aren't visible in public guidance.

Apply in peak season, face worse odds

Processing timelines shift sharply with the seasons.

Off-peak applications typically take 15 calendar days. During peak season, from May to September, that stretches to an average of 30 days, with some cases taking up to 60. Appointment wait times sit on top of that, often adding weeks or months.

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An Indian traveller planning a June trip needs to apply in April, navigate a 30-day processing window, and live with uncertainty until late May, with little room to recover if the application is rejected.

The pattern goes beyond delays. Peak-season processing appears to correlate with higher rejection rates, as visa officers facing backlogs either tighten their standards to manage volume or rush reviews and flag incomplete documentation more readily. Summer months consistently show marginally lower approval rates than spring and autumn.

What this means for travellers right now

The Schengen system, on paper, applies a consistent policy across member states. In practice, implementation varies enough that destination and timing, not documentation quality, often determine the outcome.

An Indian professional applying for the same conference faces dramatically different odds depending on whether the application goes through Germany or Greece. A leisure traveller hoping to visit Ibiza faces a 6.9% rejection risk if routed through Denmark, or 46.1% through Slovenia.

For frequent travellers and professionals, that volatility has real costs, missed business meetings, cancelled family events, and forfeited travel plans when rejections arrive with little explanation.