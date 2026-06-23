PR in 3 years, salary above $100k: South Korea expands Top-Tier Visa to these professions; benefits for Indians

South Korea is casting a wider net for global talent. From June 1, 2026, the Ministry of Justice has extended its Top-Tier Visa programme to cover professors and researchers in science and technology, building on a scheme that began in 2025 with a narrower focus on professionals in artificial intelligence, semiconductors, and biotechnology.

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The decision lands amid a broader scramble among countries in Asia, Europe, and North America, all competing for the same pool of researchers, scientists, and innovators.

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What the Top-Tier Visa offers

The visa functions as a long-term residence track built specifically for highly qualified foreign professionals. Holders get long-term F-2 resident status, the ability to bring spouses and family members into the country, eligibility for permanent residency after three years, and a two-year window on a job-seeker visa to find qualifying work if they don't already have an offer lined up.

The structure mirrors similar talent schemes already running in Singapore, the UK, and the UAE, all countries that have built dedicated visa tracks to pull in scientists, entrepreneurs, and tech specialists.

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Who can apply

For applicants coming from industry, the bar is fairly high:

- a master's or PhD from a top-100 global university

- a minimum of eight years of professional experience

- at least three years at a Fortune Global 500-level company

- a confirmed role at a South Korean high-tech firm

- a salary at least three times the country's per-capita gross national income.

With South Korea's GNI sitting around $36,000 in 2025, that threshold could push qualifying salaries past $100,000 a year.

Academics, however, are judged on a different scale. As immigration firm Fragomen put it, researchers under the expanded programme "are assessed based on criteria such as internationally recognised awards, research publications, contributions to the commercialisation of technology and research experience," and may stay in South Korea for up to two years on a job-seeker visa while they search for the right position.

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What's actually new here

Previously, this visa was built around corporate hires in strategic sectors. The update brings in university professors, research scientists, technology researchers, and academics working on innovation or commercialisation, people whose CVs would not have ticked the right boxes under the old rules.

Rather than counting years at a Fortune 500 company, academic applicants will now be judged on things like international recognition, published research, and a track record of turning research into commercial outcomes. It is a meaningfully different yardstick, one that opens the programme to a far broader set of candidates than just corporate executives and industry specialists.

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The pressure behind the policy

This expansion isn't happening in a vacuum. South Korea is grappling with an ageing population, a shrinking birth rate, and a persistent shortage of specialised researchers, all while trying to stay competitive in AI, semiconductors, and biotech. For a country whose economy leans heavily on companies like Samsung Electronics, SK Hynix, and LG Electronics, the talent gap isn't a minor concern. Officials have flagged it repeatedly as a structural risk to the country's research capacity.

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Where India fits in

For Indian professionals, this could open up a genuinely useful new option. India already exports a sizable share of the world's STEM workforce, engineers, AI researchers, semiconductor specialists, biotech professionals, and academics among them.

For those already working at international universities or global tech firms, South Korea's offer is fairly compelling: a comparatively quick route to permanent residency, layered on top of a visa structure built specifically to attract exactly this kind of talent.