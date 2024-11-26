Schengen visa rejected? This is what you can do to appeal for your rejected application

European vacations are becoming a top choice for Indian travellers, with a significant increase in Schengen visa applications in 2023. According to a European Commission report, applications from Indian nationals surged by 43% compared to 2022, with India securing the third spot globally for Schengen visa filings. Over 9.5 lakh applications were submitted by Indian citizens this year.

In a bid to streamline travel for Indian nationals, the European Commission introduced a new "cascade" visa regime last month. This initiative allows applicants easier access to multiple-entry visas with extended validity, making repeat visits to Europe more convenient.

Despite the surge in applications, obtaining a Schengen visa remains challenging for many Indians. In 2023, Indian nationals ranked among the top five in terms of visa rejections, with Schengen states denying 1.6 million applications globally. These refusals generated 130 million euros in revenue, as reported by SchengenNews.

India was the third among the top countries experiencing the highest number of Schengen visa denials, superseded by Turkish and Algerian applicants. The cumulative effect of these rejections has resulted in a massive fee loss totalling ₹1,172 crores across all nationalities denied Schengen visas in the preceding year.

The rejection of a visa application translates to a complete loss of the fee paid, amounting to a distressing outcome for applicants. As the visa application fee rises every year, this financial setback has deep implications for Indian travellers aspiring to visit Europe.

Challenges and Guidance for Indian Applicants

Common Reasons for Rejection

Insufficient proof of funds.

Inadequate travel insurance coverage.

Unclear purpose of visit or suspicion of non-return.

Appealing a Visa Rejection

Applicants can submit an appeal to the relevant embassy or consulate, provided the Member State allows appeals.

Supporting documents addressing the stated reasons for refusal must accompany the appeal.

The appeal must be filed within the specified deadline mentioned in the refusal notification.

Recommendations for Reapplying

Address the reasons for previous refusals thoroughly in the new application.

Seek guidance from embassy officials to ensure compliance with visa requirements.

Alternative Options

Explore other visa categories if multiple Schengen visa applications are denied.

A Growing Trend Amid Challenges

The rising interest in European travel highlights the increasing affordability and aspirations of Indian tourists.