If you are planning to visit the Netherlands for up to 90 days – whether for a holiday, business, or to see family – you will need a Schengen visa. In India, the application process is handled through VFS Global centres, which provide guidance on documents, appointments, and visa tracking.

Advertisement

Step 1: Check before applying

Before starting your application, confirm whether you need a visa and where to submit it.

Where can I apply for a visa?

In India, you can submit your Schengen visa application at VFS Global centres in Ahmedabad, Bangalore, Chandigarh, Chennai, Cochin, Hyderabad, Jalandhar, Kolkata, Lucknow, Mumbai, Pune, or New Delhi. Residents of Afghanistan and Bhutan can also apply here. For other locations, consult the “Applying for a Schengen visa” page to find the appropriate centre.

Visiting multiple Schengen countries?

Check which country you should apply for a visa through, especially if your travel includes destinations besides the Netherlands.

Step 2: Gather the required documents

The documents needed depend on your travel purpose.

Advertisement

Application form

Complete and sign the online Schengen visa application form. Ensure you use your unique code to avoid processing issues. Documents on checklist

Follow the VFS Global checklist for your travel purpose. If you have multiple purposes, select the checklist corresponding to your primary reason. Family member of an EU/EEA or Swiss national?

You may be eligible for free visa facilitation if travelling with or to visit such a family member.

Step 3: Make an appointment

Schedule your appointment at VFS Global online.

Apply up to 6 months ahead and no later than 45 days before your trip.

Seafaring crew can apply up to 9 months in advance.

Submitting your application

Applicants must appear in person, unless they meet the three conditions for exemption: prior application within 5 years, photo submission, and fingerprints on record (12 years or older).

Advertisement

Changing or cancelling an appointment

Contact VFS Global to update your booking.

Step 4: Attend your appointment

Bring your completed checklist and documents to the VFS Global centre.

During the appointment

Submit your documents and passport

Provide fingerprints (if 12+)

Answer questions about your trip

Pay visa fees and service charges

Choose passport collection or delivery

Receive a reference number to track your application

Visa costs and processing

Consular fees vary; some applicants may be exempt. Processing emails arrive within 45 days. Track your application online using the reference number.

Step 5: Collect your passport

You can collect your passport yourself or have it sent.

If collecting in person

Bring a valid ID and proof of payment. Someone else may collect on your behalf with a signed authorisation letter and ID.

Check your visa

Verify the visa details, including name and validity. Contact the Dutch embassy in New Delhi for any corrections to avoid denied boarding or entry.

Refused applications

If refused, you’ll receive a letter explaining why and the options to contest the decision.

Step 6: Prepare for your trip

A Schengen visa allows stays of up to 90 days within any 180-day period. Show the visa at departure and arrival; border authorities may request additional documents. Review the checklist to ensure you carry all required travel documents.