Single-entry Japan eVisa now available for Indians: Here’s how to apply step by step

Japan remains a top destination for Indian travellers, admired for its blend of culture, innovation, and natural beauty. From cherry blossom views to futuristic technology, the country draws visitors from across the world. Since April 2024, Indians can apply for a single-entry short-term eVisa for tourism, valid for up to 90 days. Here’s a step-by-step guide to navigating the process.

Documents required for Japan’s eVisa

Applicants need:

A filled-out and signed visa application form

A valid passport with more than two blank pages, valid for six months after departure

Recent passport-size photographs (2X2 inch)

GST copy of business or NOC/leave letter from employer if self-employed

Employer cover letter if sponsored; self-written if self-employed

Two years ITR or six months salary slips if employed

Proof of hotel bookings and day-wise itinerary

Flight tickets with entry and exit dates

Proof of sufficient funds for the stay

Travel insurance

How to apply for a Japan eVisa

Visit the official website: Go to the VFS Global portal for Japanese visa applications: VFS Global Japan. Advertisement Select visa type: Click on "Tourism Visa." Complete the application: Download, fill, and print the form. Prepare supporting documents: Scan passport bio-data, photo, guarantor form (if applicable), and travel bookings. Submit documents via VFS and pay the visa fee. Receive eVisa: After approval, a PDF is sent to your registered email.

Showing visa issuance at airports

Travellers must present the "visa issuance notice" on a mobile device or printed copy at the airport. Scan the two-dimensional barcode, enter the required details, and tap “Display” to view the notice. A countdown timer indicates its validity.

Japan visa fees

For Indian tourists, a basic visa costs ₹450 for single or multiple entries. VFS charges an additional service fee of ₹800 per application (inclusive of all taxes).