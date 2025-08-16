Business Today
Single-entry Japan eVisa now available for Indians: Here’s how to apply step by step

Indians can apply for a single-entry short-term eVisa for tourism, valid for up to 90 days

Business Today Desk
  • Updated Aug 16, 2025 9:06 AM IST
Japan eVisa for Indians explained: application process, fees and airport requirements

Japan remains a top destination for Indian travellers, admired for its blend of culture, innovation, and natural beauty. From cherry blossom views to futuristic technology, the country draws visitors from across the world. Since April 2024, Indians can apply for a single-entry short-term eVisa for tourism, valid for up to 90 days. Here’s a step-by-step guide to navigating the process.

Documents required for Japan’s eVisa

Applicants need:

  • A filled-out and signed visa application form

  • A valid passport with more than two blank pages, valid for six months after departure

  • Recent passport-size photographs (2X2 inch)

  • GST copy of business or NOC/leave letter from employer if self-employed

  • Employer cover letter if sponsored; self-written if self-employed

  • Two years ITR or six months salary slips if employed

  • Proof of hotel bookings and day-wise itinerary

  • Flight tickets with entry and exit dates

  • Proof of sufficient funds for the stay

  • Travel insurance

How to apply for a Japan eVisa

  1. Visit the official website: Go to the VFS Global portal for Japanese visa applications: VFS Global Japan.

  2. Select visa type: Click on "Tourism Visa."

  3. Complete the application: Download, fill, and print the form.

  4. Prepare supporting documents: Scan passport bio-data, photo, guarantor form (if applicable), and travel bookings.

  5. Submit documents via VFS and pay the visa fee.

  6. Receive eVisa: After approval, a PDF is sent to your registered email.

Showing visa issuance at airports

Travellers must present the "visa issuance notice" on a mobile device or printed copy at the airport. Scan the two-dimensional barcode, enter the required details, and tap “Display” to view the notice. A countdown timer indicates its validity.

Japan visa fees

For Indian tourists, a basic visa costs ₹450 for single or multiple entries. VFS charges an additional service fee of ₹800 per application (inclusive of all taxes).

Published on: Aug 16, 2025 9:06 AM IST
