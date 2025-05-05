South Korea visa: Seoul targets top tech talent with global degrees and elite work experience. How to apply

A new visa program in South Korea is opening doors for elite tech talent from around the globe. Aimed squarely at professionals in sectors like semiconductors, biotech, and advanced batteries, the Top-Tier Visa is Seoul’s latest move to solidify its standing in the global tech race. With promises of residency, family support, and streamlined immigration benefits, the program targets engineers and researchers with top-tier credentials and high-earning potential.

South Korea’s newly launched Top-Tier Visa program targets foreign professionals with strong academic and corporate credentials in high-tech industries such as semiconductors, biotechnology, secondary batteries, and display technologies.

Eligibility requires a master’s or doctoral degree from one of the world’s top 100 universities, alongside substantial experience — either eight years of professional work, including three years at a global top 500 company, or five years of research with a PhD, with at least three years at a world-class research institute.

Applicants must sign an employment contract with a domestic firm and meet a minimum annual income threshold of KRW 149.865 million, which is three times South Korea’s per capita GNI. Those earning over KRW 199.82 million — four times the GNI — can bypass education or experience requirements.

In exchange, successful applicants are granted F-2 resident status, enabling them and their families to live and work freely in South Korea, with the option for permanent residency after three years. Dependents can be sponsored under the program, and an Immigration VIP Card offers expedited processing and security screening.

The program may expand to include those holding a bachelor’s degree from top 200 global universities, depending on early implementation outcomes. Candidates from Korean universities or companies are also eligible, provided they meet the same criteria.

Prominent South Korean universities on the QS World Rankings include Seoul National University (31st), KAIST (53rd), Yonsei University (56th), Korea University (67th), and Pohang University of Science and Technology (98th). Major companies in the Forbes Global 2000 include Samsung Electronics, Hyundai Motor, Kia, and POSCO, among others.

Applications can be submitted at designated immigration offices or via the Ministry of Justice’s website.