Spain to extend validity of job seeker visa from 3 months to a year

Spain has decided to extend the validation of its job seeker visa from three months to one year under the revised Immigration Law. This decision was taken to meet the labour market demands as well as to bolster its economy.

According to media reports, the change in the job seeker visa is expected to provide foreign nationals more time to find employment and transition to legal residency, and in turn help boost the Spanish economy. The date for the implementation of this change has yet not been announced.

SPAIN JOB SEEKER VISA

According to the Universitat Autònoma de Barcelona, the job seeker visa, also known as the Employment Seeking Residence Permit, is an authorisation offered in the country to allow individuals to seek employment aligning with their field and level of studies. Additionally, it provides an opportunity to create a start-up after completing official high-level studies.

This visa is classified as a non-lucrative residence permit, indicating that holders are not permitted to work while under its authorisation. Upon securing a job, the employing company is responsible for processing the transition from a job seeker visa to a work visa.

SPAIN TO REGULARISE UNDOCUMENTED MIGRANTS

Spanish Minister of Migration, Elma Saiz, said that the country would regularise 300,000 undocumented migrants annually through 2027. "The regulation opens doors that were previously closed by means of three keys: formation, employment, and family,” she said.

According to this, 900,000 migrants would receive residence and work permits over three years. Current data show that Spain needs 250,000 additional workers to sustain its economy, highlighting the urgency of these reforms.

SCHENGEN VISA ADDITIONS

Two more countries – Romania and Bulgaria – are set to become full members of the Schengen Area by January 2025. This follows years of partial inclusion since joining the European Union in 2007, with limited access to the Schengen Area granted in March 2023.

Hungarian Interior Minister Sándor Pintér announced that Romania and Bulgaria are "one step closer" to full membership, citing the deployment of at least 100 border guards to the Bulgaria-Turkey border as a key measure.