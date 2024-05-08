Tesla layoff woes: Indian engineer struggles to meet the H-1B visa deadline, calls it a 'bad dream'

In a recent move to streamline operations and reduce costs, Tesla, the electric vehicle giant led by Elon Musk, has laid off several employees worldwide.

Among those impacted is an engineer from Mumbai who had dedicated nearly six years to the company in the United States.

Expressing his disappointment, the engineer took to LinkedIn to share his sentiments. In a post, he sadly wrote, "It feels like a bad dream that I am no longer in Tesla as I have given so much of my time and sacrificed my sleep to this organisation for more than five years."

Currently residing in the US on an H-1B visa, the engineer faces a difficult two-month deadline to secure new employment in the US. Failure to do so would result in his departure from there, a scenario that many Indian engineers on H-1B visas are grappling with.

The H-1B visa, a popular choice among Indian engineers in the US, has become the most important thing for those affected by Tesla's recent layoffs. LinkedIn is abuzz with posts from displaced Tesla workers, both immigrants and US citizens, who are actively seeking new job opportunities.

Other reports indicate that Tesla has also let go of employees from various other departments, such as software, service, and engineering. Last month, the company announced plans to lay off over 6,700 employees across its facilities in Texas, California, Nevada, and New York.

Tesla's decision comes amidst a backdrop of declining sales and heightened competition in the automotive industry. The company is facing challenges exacerbated by a fierce price war among manufacturers and a sluggish uptake of electric vehicles due to rising interest rates.