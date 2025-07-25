Thailand conflict: Here are 6 budget-friendly, easy visa destinations for Indians

With Thailand gripped by deadly border clashes with Cambodia, Indian tourists are being urged to avoid seven provinces, including Ubon Ratchathani and Sa Kaeo. But with tensions rising in Thailand now, budget-conscious Indian travellers are looking elsewhere, and countries like Vietnam, Malaysia, and Georgia are emerging as top picks with one-week trips starting as low as ₹40,000.
Amid ongoing unrest that has killed at least 14 people and injured dozens near the Thailand-Cambodia border, the Indian Embassy in Bangkok issued a travel advisory urging citizens to avoid affected areas and follow updates from Thai authorities. The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) has also declared multiple tourist zones unsafe across seven provinces, including Sisaket, Chanthaburi, and Trat.
With uncertainty looming, Indian travellers are seeking equally affordable and visa-friendly alternatives, from Southeast Asia to Eastern Europe.
Here’s a rundown of top budget destinations Indian tourists are considering instead of Thailand, including indicative costs for a 6–7 day trip:
Vietnam: ₹40,000–₹60,000
Visa: E-visa (₹1,800)
Flights: ₹18,000–28,000
Stay & food: ₹12,000–18,000
Top spots: Halong Bay, Hoi An, Mekong Delta
Why to go: Scenic landscapes, low costs, welcoming visa policy
Malaysia: ₹45,000–₹65,000
Visa: E-visa (~₹2,000)
Flights: ₹18,000–25,000
Stay & food: ₹12,000–15,000
Top spots: Kuala Lumpur, Langkawi, Penang
Why to go: Great for shopping, family travel, and beaches
Indonesia (Bali): ₹50,000–₹70,000
Visa: Visa-free for Indians (30 days)
Flights: ₹24,000–30,000
Stay & food: ₹15,000–20,000
Top spots: Ubud, Seminyak, Kuta
Why to go: Island life, temples, nightlife on a budget
Armenia: ₹55,000–₹75,000
Visa: E-visa / Visa on arrival
Flights: ₹25,000–35,000
Stay & food: ₹15,000–20,000
Top spots: Yerevan, Sevan Lake, monasteries
Why to go: Culture, winter charm, to close-to-Europe feel
Georgia: ₹60,000–₹80,000
Visa: Free for Indians with US/UK/Schengen visa
Flights: ₹28,000–35,000
Stay & food: ₹20,000
Top spots: Tbilisi, Kazbegi, wine country
Why to go: Europe-style charm at Asian prices
Cambodia: ₹45,000–₹65,000 (Travel caution applies)
Visa: E-visa (~₹2,400)
Flights: Via Malaysia/Vietnam ₹20,000–28,000
Stay & food: ₹12,000–15,000
Top spots: Angkor Wat, Phnom Penh
Why to go: For later travel; cultural richness, low cost