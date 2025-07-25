Business Today
Thailand conflict: Here are 6 budget-friendly, easy visa destinations for Indians

Sonali
  • Updated Jul 25, 2025 1:27 PM IST
Thailand conflict: Here are 6 budget-friendly, easy visa destinations for IndiansBudget abroad: Safer than Thailand and just as cheap — 6 top picks for Indians

With Thailand gripped by deadly border clashes with Cambodia, Indian tourists are being urged to avoid seven provinces, including Ubon Ratchathani and Sa Kaeo. But with tensions rising in Thailand now, budget-conscious Indian travellers are looking elsewhere, and countries like Vietnam, Malaysia, and Georgia are emerging as top picks with one-week trips starting as low as ₹40,000.

Amid ongoing unrest that has killed at least 14 people and injured dozens near the Thailand-Cambodia border, the Indian Embassy in Bangkok issued a travel advisory urging citizens to avoid affected areas and follow updates from Thai authorities. The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) has also declared multiple tourist zones unsafe across seven provinces, including Sisaket, Chanthaburi, and Trat.

With uncertainty looming, Indian travellers are seeking equally affordable and visa-friendly alternatives, from Southeast Asia to Eastern Europe.

Here’s a rundown of top budget destinations Indian tourists are considering instead of Thailand, including indicative costs for a 6–7 day trip:

Vietnam: ₹40,000–₹60,000

  • Visa: E-visa (₹1,800)

  • Flights: ₹18,000–28,000

  • Stay & food: ₹12,000–18,000

  • Top spots: Halong Bay, Hoi An, Mekong Delta

  • Why to go: Scenic landscapes, low costs, welcoming visa policy

Malaysia: ₹45,000–₹65,000

  • Visa: E-visa (~₹2,000)

  • Flights: ₹18,000–25,000

  • Stay & food: ₹12,000–15,000

  • Top spots: Kuala Lumpur, Langkawi, Penang

  • Why to go: Great for shopping, family travel, and beaches

Indonesia (Bali): ₹50,000–₹70,000

  • Visa: Visa-free for Indians (30 days)

  • Flights: ₹24,000–30,000

  • Stay & food: ₹15,000–20,000

  • Top spots: Ubud, Seminyak, Kuta

  • Why to go: Island life, temples, nightlife on a budget

Armenia: ₹55,000–₹75,000

  • Visa: E-visa / Visa on arrival

  • Flights: ₹25,000–35,000

  • Stay & food: ₹15,000–20,000

  • Top spots: Yerevan, Sevan Lake, monasteries

  • Why to go: Culture, winter charm, to close-to-Europe feel

Georgia: ₹60,000–₹80,000

  • Visa: Free for Indians with US/UK/Schengen visa

  • Flights: ₹28,000–35,000

  • Stay & food: ₹20,000

  • Top spots: Tbilisi, Kazbegi, wine country

  • Why to go: Europe-style charm at Asian prices

Cambodia: ₹45,000–₹65,000 (Travel caution applies)

  • Visa: E-visa (~₹2,400)

  • Flights: Via Malaysia/Vietnam ₹20,000–28,000

  • Stay & food: ₹12,000–15,000

  • Top spots: Angkor Wat, Phnom Penh

  • Why to go: For later travel; cultural richness, low cost

