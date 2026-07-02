Thailand tightens visa rules for Indians: Here's what you must carry before your next trip 

The days of walking into Thailand without worrying about visas are over for Indian travellers. After removing India from its visa-free entry list, Thailand has rolled out a fresh set of immigration requirements that visitors will need to meet before boarding their flight and upon arrival.

The updated advisory makes one thing clear: travellers opting for Visa on Arrival (VoA) or other permitted entry schemes should be prepared to present a complete set of documents, proof of accommodation, return tickets and even cash if asked by immigration officials.

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The move follows Thailand's broader overhaul of its visa policy as the country recalibrates border controls after a year of relaxed entry rules introduced to revive tourism.

What has changed?

Thailand has officially removed India from its visa-free entry programme, a facility Indian passport holders had been enjoying since 2024. Under the revised rules approved by the Thai Cabinet on May 19, Indian citizens will now travel under the Visa on Arrival (VoA) framework instead of the visa-exemption regime.

The decision forms part of Thailand's wider review of immigration and security measures. Authorities have also shortened visa-free access for many countries while introducing new categories based on nationality.

India is now among only four countries placed under the revised Visa on Arrival category, alongside Azerbaijan, Belarus and Serbia.

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Meanwhile, Thailand will continue to offer 30-day visa-free entry to citizens of 54 countries and territories, including the United States, United Kingdom, Australia, Japan, Singapore and several European nations. A separate 15-day visa exemption applies to travellers from Seychelles, Maldives and Mauritius.

What Indian travellers should carry

According to the advisory issued for Indian nationals visiting Thailand, travellers should keep the following ready before departure and during immigration checks:

A passport with at least six months' validity from the date of arrival.

A confirmed return or onward ticket.

Confirmed hotel reservations or accommodation details.

A clear travel itinerary.

A completed Thailand Digital Arrival Card (TDAC), which can be submitted within 72 hours before arrival.

The appropriate visa or entry permission based on the purpose of travel.

For travellers using the Visa on Arrival facility, at least 20,000 Thai Baht in cash per passenger, which may be requested as proof of sufficient funds.

All travel documents should be readily accessible before reaching the immigration counter.

Group travellers should ensure each individual carries their own documents instead of relying on a single member.

Those travelling for employment should not use the Visa Waiver or Visa on Arrival route if they already have a job offer, and must instead obtain the appropriate work visa.

Transit passengers should carry all documents and visas required for their final destination.

Why is Thailand changing its visa policy?

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Thailand introduced generous visa-free entry measures in 2024 to revive international tourism after the pandemic. While the policy succeeded in boosting visitor numbers, authorities later reviewed the programme amid concerns over immigration compliance, misuse of visa exemptions and border security.

The revised framework seeks to strike a balance between promoting tourism and strengthening immigration oversight.

The changes do not prevent Indians from travelling to Thailand, one of the country's most popular overseas holiday destinations. However, travellers should expect closer scrutiny at immigration and ensure every required document is in order before departure.

Those planning holidays, business trips or transit through Thailand should verify the applicable visa category well in advance and avoid relying on the relaxed entry procedures that were available over the past year.