'They won't get jobs in US...': Reddit user warns Indian students of bleak prospects, calls master’s degree a ‘scam’

A Reddit user has voiced concerns over the wave of Indian students flocking to U.S. universities for Master’s degrees, questioning whether their hopes for American jobs align with the tough job market they’ll face.

“I kind of feel like it’s going to be really hard for all of these kids to get jobs in the U.S.,” she wrote. “It’s already hard for American kids.”

The 26-year-old, who works at a U.S. university and used her employee benefits to pursue a Master’s in Computer Science, was surprised to find that 99% of her program’s students were Indian—a concentration she found unusual, especially given the school isn’t considered a top-tier institution.

Through conversations, she learned that many students see an American degree as a pathway to work visas and job security in the U.S., but she voiced doubts about their prospects in a competitive market.

One of her biggest concerns is the financial strain on these students. “They’re going into debt, the professors aren’t even good, and they probably won’t get a job in the U.S.,” she remarked, calling the whole pursuit a potential “scam”—a costly investment with uncertain returns.

She expressed sympathy for the students, admitting, “I feel bad for them, honestly,” suggesting that many may not fully understand the hurdles ahead.

The Reddit user also mentioned cultural clashes in the classroom, noting that some international students displayed classroom etiquette that might not be tolerated in a typical American setting.

“They’re loudly talking while the professor is, which would never ever be tolerated in an American classroom,” she added, underscoring the challenges of adapting to different academic norms.

For many international students, the American Dream remains a powerful motivator. Yet, as this Reddit user suggests, the path may be steeper than expected, especially in today’s job market.