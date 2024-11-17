This Donald Trump pick is making Indian techies nervous about their H-1B visas

President-elect Donald Trump has tapped his longtime adviser Stephen Miller as Deputy Chief of Policy, reigniting concerns among immigration advocates and tech professionals.



Known for his hardline stance on immigration, Miller’s appointment signals a return to the restrictive policies of Trump’s first term—a shift that could hit Indian H-1B visa holders particularly hard.

Related Articles

Miller, who was instrumental in shaping Trump’s 2018 family separation policy, has consistently argued that programs like the H-1B visa undermine American jobs.



During Trump’s first term, Miller pushed through policies that narrowed the eligibility criteria for foreign workers, making it harder for H-1B visa applicants to qualify under “specialty occupation” requirements. This strategy led to a significant rise in visa denial rates and imposed stringent documentation demands, deterring U.S. companies from hiring foreign professionals.

Miller’s influence has also backed proposals such as the Cruz-Sessions bill, which aimed to overhaul H-1B rules.



The bill proposed a mandatory 10-year period for H-1B workers to stay abroad before becoming eligible to work in the U.S., effectively sidelining many high-skilled workers. Additionally, the bill set a minimum H-1B salary of $110,000, which would make it financially challenging for many U.S. companies to hire international talent, particularly Indian tech professionals.



Further, it proposed restrictions on the Optional Practical Training (OPT) program, a crucial route for foreign graduates to gain work experience in the U.S. after completing their studies.

According to NBC News, Miller’s agenda could mean new hurdles for Indians in tech. Stricter criteria could increase H-1B denials, while the minimum salary hike might limit opportunities for companies to hire skilled Indian workers. Enhanced scrutiny is also expected to lengthen processing times, making U.S. employers wary of bringing in foreign talent.

In tandem with Miller, Trump has named former ICE head Tom Homan as “Border Czar,” indicating a comprehensive clampdown on immigration policies. With Miller and Homan at the helm, Indians seeking employment in the U.S. may face prolonged processing, increased financial barriers, and fewer work visa opportunities. For the tech sector—and particularly for Indian professionals—Trump’s second term could bring a far chillier climate for high-skilled immigration.