Travellers to US must now pay a ‘visa integrity fee’ of $250: All you need to know

Visitors to the US will now need to pay a ‘visa integrity fee’, as per the provisions of Trump’s new ‘One Big Beautiful Bill’ Act. This would make visas to the US significantly expensive, and will be applicable to all non-immigrant visas.

The Trump administration aims to provide the “necessary policies and resources” to restore the integrity of the US immigration system, as per a spokesperson in the Department of Homeland Security.

Advertisement

Related Articles

If you are planning to apply for a non-immigrant visa to the US, here’s what you need to know:

How much is the US ‘visa integrity fee’?

Visa applicants would need to pay $250 in the fiscal year 2025 – October 1, 2024 to September 30, 2024. The fee is expected to be hiked after the fiscal, according to a report in CNBC Travel. The visa integrity fee is also expected to be adjusted for inflation.

How much will you have to pay in total?

As an Indian, the visa application would be an expensive affair considering the hike in some other related prices. In total as an Indian, you are likely to shell out around Rs 40,000, which will include the integrity fee of $250, I-94 fee of $24 (earlier $6), and the ESTA fee of $13.

Advertisement

Will you have to pay the fee?

If you are a tourist/business (B-1/B-2), student (F/M), work (H-1B), and exchange (J) visa applicant then you will have to pay the visa integrity fee.

If your visa is denied then you will not have to pay the fee. It will need to be paid once your visa is issued.

How to get reimbursed?

Visa holders must comply with the conditions of the visa and not overstay the period. Once the visa validity date expires, the reimbursements would be made.