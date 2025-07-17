US warns Indian visa holders: Crime could lead to visa revocation, future ban

A day after the US State Department reiterated that visas are a privilege, not a right, the US Embassy in India on Wednesday issued a stern warning: visa holders involved in criminal acts such as assault, theft, or burglary could face immediate revocation and be barred from entering the country again.

Advertisement

Related Articles

“Committing assault, theft, or burglary in the United States won't just cause you legal issues – it could lead to your visa being revoked and make you ineligible for future US visas. The United States values law and order and expects foreign visitors to follow all US laws,” the US Mission said in a post on X.

The message follows a broader statement from the State Department on Tuesday, cautioning that any arrest for crimes like assault or domestic violence may trigger visa cancellation and permanent ineligibility for future US entry. “A visa is a privilege, not a right – one that can be revoked if you break the law,” the Department of State’s Consular Affairs office said.

Committing assault, theft, or burglary in the United States won’t just cause you legal issues – it could lead to your visa being revoked and make you ineligible for future U.S. visas. The United States values law and order and expects foreign visitors to follow all U.S. laws. pic.twitter.com/MYU6tx83Zh — U.S. Embassy India (@USAndIndia) July 16, 2025

Reinforcing the consequences of misconduct, the statement added: “One bad decision can lead to permanent consequences for your visa. The United States values law and order and public safety, and we expect visitors to obey the law.”

Advertisement

Earlier on Saturday, the US Embassy in India had also posted a reminder that visa scrutiny doesn’t end once a visa is issued. “We continuously check visa holders to ensure they follow all US laws and immigration rules — and we will revoke their visas and deport them if they don't,” it warned.

In a related advisory issued last month, the embassy instructed applicants for F, M, and J visas – typically granted to students and exchange visitors – to keep their social media profiles public to enable screening.

“Effective immediately, all individuals applying for an F, M, or J nonimmigrant visa are requested to adjust the privacy settings on all of their social media accounts to the public to facilitate the vetting necessary to establish their identity and admissibility to the United States under US law,” the embassy posted on X.