Trump visa shock: Indian students warned US no longer safe bet for study and work

The Trump administration’s move to tighten student visa norms—capping them at four years—is likely to hit Indian students harder than their Chinese peers, experts say. With Indian students more reliant on post-study work and long-term employment pathways like OPT and H-1B, the proposed changes could significantly undercut their return on investment.

While the new rule applies equally to all international students, its impact will not be uniform. Experts point out that Chinese students, especially at the postgraduate level, are more likely to be enrolled in fully funded PhD or research-heavy STEM programs. These roles often come with assistantships, covering both tuition and living costs, and typically do not depend on post-study employment in the U.S.

Indian students, by contrast, are heavily concentrated in self-funded master's programs, where the financial viability of studying abroad depends largely on securing work opportunities after graduation. Any disruption to Optional Practical Training (OPT) or H-1B pathways disproportionately affects this group.

The administration’s broader posture has also contributed to rising unease. Recent months have seen a series of tough moves against India—from heavy tariffs to restrictions on work visas and increased scrutiny of immigration channels. In contrast, U.S. messaging toward Chinese students has appeared more welcoming, with public comments encouraging their enrollment in American universities.

Experts say that Chinese students tend to target top-tier institutions, often intending to return home to cities like Beijing, Shanghai, or Shenzhen. Their study plans are less dependent on U.S. job markets. Indian students, however, often view education as a route to long-term employment abroad.

With tightening visa norms and rising anti-immigrant sentiment, many Indian students—particularly those pursuing non-STEM degrees—are beginning to look elsewhere. Countries like Germany, the UK, Australia, and New Zealand are emerging as more attractive options, thanks to clearer post-study pathways and growing institutional support.

While STEM-bound Indian students may still find the U.S. appealing, the overall trend is clear: for many, the American dream now looks riskier and less rewarding.