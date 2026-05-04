Shares of NMDC LTD have risen 14% in a month. The Indian PSU featured in 'Daily Calls' show on BTTV on May 4, 2026. Jatin Gedia, vice president - technical research analyst at Teji Mandi replied to a query by a viewer named Sandeep Thakur on the outlook of the NMDC stock.

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Thakur said he was holding 25,000 shares of NMDC at Rs 50 per share. The current market price of NMDC is Rs 89. Thakur's query was on what should he do with NMDC shares.

Gedia congratulated the caller for entering at a good price and sitting at good profit.

But Gedia advised the caller to book profit at current level. Jatin said the caller was getting almost 80% returns on the stock.

Last week, the analyst observed a shooting star pattern in the metal space. It means on the upward trajectory, buying interest was falling across the metal space. The analyst felt consolidtaion was overdue.

Talking about buying prospects, the analyst said if the stock goes near Rs 85 or Rs 82, one can buy. Else profit booking at current levels is advised.

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