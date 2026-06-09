US visa interview for B-1/B-2 in just 10 days for $750 extra: How new pilot programme works

If you have been staring at a US visa appointment date that is a year away, the State Department has a proposition: pay $750 more and get seen within 10 business days. A new pilot programme scheduled to take effect on July 1, 2026, will allow eligible B-1/B-2 visitor visa applicants to purchase an expedited interview slot at select US embassies and consulates overseas, on top of the standard $185 application fee.

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The programme will run through December 31, 2026, giving the State Department a six-month window to assess demand and operational impact before deciding whether to make it permanent.

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What the fee actually buys

The $750 premium buys exactly one thing: a faster interview appointment. It does not change the screening process, does not bypass any eligibility requirements, and does not improve an applicant's chances of being approved. All standard vetting procedures remain in place. The expedited slot is also subject to availability and will be capped at a limited number of appointments per consulate to avoid significantly disrupting wait times for other applicants.

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The fee is non-refundable if the applicant misses or cancels the expedited appointment.

Total cost breakdown

Standard B-1/B-2 visa application fee: $185

Expedited appointment fee: $750

Total: $935

Why now

The State Department acknowledges that wait times at some overseas posts exceed a year, a backlog that has made US travel planning deeply difficult for millions of applicants. The pilot is designed to test whether a fee-based fast-track option is viable as a solution for travellers with time-sensitive plans.

The timing is also deliberate. The programme launches ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, and with the United States preparing to host the 2028 Olympic and Paralympic Games in Los Angeles, two events are expected to generate significant demand for US visitor visas from around the world.

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What this does not replace

Applicants with genuine humanitarian emergencies or urgent circumstances can still use the existing emergency expedite request channels, which operate independently of the new paid programme. The $750 option is an additional tier, not a replacement for existing provisions.

For Indian travellers, who consistently face some of the longest US visa appointment wait times globally, the new option may offer meaningful relief for those with firm travel plans and the means to pay the premium.