Best small finance bank FD? Unity vs Utkarsh interest rates compared for 2026

Small finance banks continue to offer some of the highest fixed deposit (FD) interest rates in India, making them an attractive option for investors seeking better returns than those offered by large commercial banks. Among the prominent players, Unity Small Finance Bank and Utkarsh Small Finance Bank offer interest rates of up to 9.50% and 8.25%, respectively, for senior citizens.

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Both banks offer flexible deposit tenures ranging from seven days to 10 years. However, the interest rates vary significantly depending on the tenure, making it important for investors to compare offerings before locking in their savings.

Unity Small Finance Bank

For deposits below ₹2 crore, Unity Small Finance Bank offers interest rates ranging from 4.50% to 9.00% for general customers and 4.50% to 9.50% for senior citizens.

The bank's highest rate of 9.00% for general customers is available on a tenure of 1,001 days, while senior citizens earn 9.50% for the same tenure. Unity also offers 8.75% on special tenures of 501 days and 701 days, making it one of the highest-paying banks in the FD segment.

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By comparison, Utkarsh Small Finance Bank offers rates ranging from 4.00% to 7.50% for general customers and 4.50% to 8.00% for senior citizens on deposits below ₹3 crore with premature withdrawal. The highest rate rises to 7.75% for general customers and 8.25% for senior citizens on deposits between ₹1 crore and ₹3 crore without premature withdrawal.

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Short-term deposits

For deposits of up to 45 days, Unity Small Finance Bank offers 4.50% to 4.75%, while Utkarsh Small Finance Bank offers 4.00% for general customers.

On deposits between 46 and 90 days, Unity offers 5.75%-6.00%, significantly higher than Utkarsh's 4.50%.

The gap continues for deposits of up to one year, with Unity offering as much as 8.25% on deposits above six months up to 201 days, compared with Utkarsh's maximum of 6.00% for deposits between 181 and 370 days.

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Long-term FDs

Unity Small Finance Bank also maintains an advantage for longer tenures.

It offers 8.15% on deposits above 1,002 days up to five years and 7.50% for deposits beyond five years.

Utkarsh Small Finance Bank offers 7.50% for deposits between two and three years, 7.25% for three to four years, 7.00% for four to five years and 6.75% for deposits above five years.

Unity Small Finance Bank vs Utkarsh Small Finance Bank FD rates (Retail deposits)

Parameter Unity Small Finance Bank Utkarsh Small Finance Bank Deposit tenure 7 days to 10 years 7 days to 10 years FD rates (General) 4.50% - 9.00% 4.00% - 7.50% FD rates (Senior Citizens) 4.50% - 9.50% 4.50% - 8.00% Highest rate (General) 9.00% (1,001 days) 7.50% (2–3 years) Highest rate (Senior Citizens) 9.50% (1,001 days) 8.00% (2–3 years) Minimum deposit ₹10,000 As per bank norms Premature withdrawal Available (subject to bank rules) Available for retail deposits below ₹3 crore

Source: Unity Small Finance Bank, Utkarsh Small Finance Bank

Which bank should you choose?

For investors seeking the highest possible FD returns, Unity Small Finance Bank clearly offers superior rates across most tenures, particularly on its special maturity periods of 501, 701 and 1,001 days.

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Utkarsh Small Finance Bank, however, may appeal to investors looking for more conventional tenure options and those seeking deposits with or without premature withdrawal facilities across different deposit sizes.

Which bank offers better FD returns?

Investment need Better choice Reason Highest overall FD return Unity Small Finance Bank Up to 9.00% for general customers Highest senior citizen return Unity Small Finance Bank Up to 9.50% Short-term FDs (up to 1 year) Unity Small Finance Bank Higher rates across most short tenures Medium-term FDs (2–3 years) Unity Small Finance Bank Up to 8.15% vs 7.50% at Utkarsh Long-term FDs (5–10 years) Unity Small Finance Bank 7.50% vs 6.75% at Utkarsh Investors seeking the highest yields Unity Small Finance Bank Offers special high-interest tenures such as 501, 701 and 1,001 days

Source: Unity Small Finance Bank, Utkarsh Small Finance Bank FD rate cards (2026)

While higher interest rates can significantly boost returns, investors should also evaluate factors such as deposit insurance, liquidity needs, premature withdrawal penalties and financial goals before investing. Deposits with all scheduled banks, including small finance banks, are insured up to ₹5 lakh per depositor under the Deposit Insurance and Credit Guarantee Corporation (DICGC). Since FD rates are revised periodically, investors should verify the latest interest rates before making an investment decision.

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