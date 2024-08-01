Want to own a UAE Green Visa? Check requirements, validity, conditions and more

In a progressive move to enhance its visa system, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) had launched the Green Visa, a residence visa that allows individuals to sponsor themselves for a duration of five years without requiring support from a UAE national or employer. This initiative is part of the UAE’s efforts to attract skilled talent and promote self-employment.

The Green Visa is specifically designed for freelancers, self-employed individuals, and skilled employees. To qualify for this visa, applicants must meet certain criteria.

Rules for freelancers

Freelancers and self-employed candidates are required to present a freelance or self-employment permit issued by the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MoHRE).

Additionally, they must provide proof of a bachelor's degree or specialised diploma, along with evidence of an annual income from self-employment amounting to at least AED 360,000 over the previous two years. Alternatively, they can demonstrate financial solvency during their stay in the UAE.

Rules for Skilled employees

Skilled employees seeking a Green Visa must have a valid employment contract and be classified within the first three occupational levels defined by MoHRE. These levels encompass a range of professions: the first includes legislators, managers, and business executives; the second consists of professionals in technical and scientific fields; and the third includes technicians in various domains. Applicants must also possess a bachelor’s degree or equivalent qualification, along with a minimum monthly salary of AED 15,000.

Family benefits

The Green Visa not only facilitates personal sponsorship but also offers several family benefits. Holders can easily apply for residency permits for their children, spouses, and first-degree relatives, sponsoring sons up to the age of 25 and unmarried daughters of any age.

Notably, there is no age limit for the residence permits of children with special needs. Upon the expiration or cancellation of a residence permit, a grace period of six months is granted for holders to remain in the UAE.

Renewal of the Green Visa is required after its term concludes, ensuring a streamlined review process for continued residency.

This new visa category is expected to simplify the journey for many professionals looking to make the UAE their home, providing them with the necessary tools for a stable and rewarding life in the region.