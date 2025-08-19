Want to work as an influencer or creator in UAE? You'll now need this new permit

Social media content creators in the UAE will soon need a new permit to post advertisements online, whether paid or unpaid. The Advertiser Permit, introduced by the UAE Media Council, is being rolled out as part of the country’s wider effort to modernise media regulations, enhance the quality of advertising, and position the Emirates as a hub for skilled professionals in the digital media sector.

What is the Advertiser Permit?

The permit is mandatory for anyone promoting or advertising products, services, or content on platforms such as Instagram, TikTok, YouTube, or Facebook. The UAE Media Council said the move will help create a “trustworthy, professional, and creative media landscape” while protecting audiences from misleading or false content.

Officials described the initiative as a cornerstone of the UAE’s strategy to raise content standards and expand the digital advertising industry.

Who needs the permit?

The requirement applies to:

Individuals aged 18 and above, with possible exceptions decided by the Media Council.

Applicants with a clean record and no past media content violations.

UAE citizens and residents holding a valid trade licence for electronic media.

Applications must be filed through the official UAE Media Council website (uaemc.gov.ae).

Validity and fees

For UAE citizens and residents, the permit will be valid for one year and renewable.

For visitors, the permit will last for three months, also renewable.

To support the sector, the permit will be free of charge for UAE citizens and residents during the first three years.

Visiting advertisers

Foreign creators planning to post advertisements while in the UAE must apply for a Visiting Advertiser Permit through licensed advertising or talent management agencies approved by the Media Council.

The permit is valid for up to three months, extendable for another three.

It will only be issued through accredited agencies operating within the UAE.

Who is exempt?

Not all creators are covered by the new rule. Exemptions include:

Users are advertising their own products or services via personal or company accounts.

Minors under 18 producing educational, cultural, sports, or awareness content, provided the material complies with age classifications under UAE law.

Why it matters

By formalising a framework for social media advertising, the UAE aims to attract high-quality investment, protect audiences from misleading or harmful content, and encourage professional standards among creators.

Officials say the Advertiser Permit will help keep media regulations aligned with global digital trends, while reinforcing the Emirates’ role as a regional leader in the creative economy.