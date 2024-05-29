What can Indian students do to steer through the complexities of getting an international study visa?

In the dimension of higher education, Indian students exhibit a clear likeability for destinations like the US, the UK, Australia, and Canada. The latest findings from the 2024 Indian Student Mobility Report highlight a staggering statistic: a substantial 10.3 lakh Indian students currently engage in academic pursuits abroad.

Notably, a significant 8.5 lakh students have chosen to further their studies in the aforementioned four countries, putting nearly $34 billion into the academic ecosystem during the 2023-24 academic period.

According to an Open Doors Report, a record-breaking 268,923 Indian students made the journey to the US last year, marking an unprecedented milestone in Indian student mobility.

The ISMR 2024 report further suggest that an Indian student who is studying abroad is paying the following amounts for accommodation while they are studying in their traditional destinations:

- US: $12,000

- Canada: $10,000

- Australia: $13,000

- UK: $9,700

Recently, there has been a notable shift in visa policies across various prominent destination nations:

Australia:

- The Australian government has implemented new measures such as raising English proficiency test requirements.

- For instance, the Temporary Graduate visa now necessitates an IELTS score of 6.5, up from 6.0.

- Apart from the IELTS score, students must now demonstrate evidence of $29,710 to qualify for a student visa, marking a 17 percent rise from previous criteria.

Canada:

- Canada has limited the issuance of student visas to 360,000, down by 35 percent from the previous year.

- Open work permits are exclusively offered to spouses of international students enrolled in Master's or doctoral programs.

- Moreover, student permit applications must now include a letter of confirmation from a Canadian province regarding its capacity to accommodate the applicant.

United Kingdom:

- The UK has seen a substantial increase in visa fees, rising from £363 to £490, a 35 percent escalation.

- The Immigration Health Surcharge has been adjusted from £675 to £1,035.

- Starting in 2024, international students will no longer be allowed to bring dependent family members with them while pursuing their studies in the UK.

United States of America:

- The US embassy has mandated that all F, M, and J visa applicants input their own passport information when setting up profiles and scheduling visa appointments.

Talking about these changes, Anuj Gupta, CEO of Youngrads said, “The visa norm changes have diverse implications for Indian students planning to pursue overseas education."

He talked about how It is crucial for Indian scholars to consider the impact of these changes on their educational goals in the long run and to take proactive steps by planning strategically.”



Steering through the complexities of international study visas for Indian students

Now, as Indian students venture through the ever-changing terrain of study visa regulations, strategic long-term educational planning becomes essential for their academic journey. This includes:

1. Keeping abreast of alterations in study visa regulations to make well-informed decisions regarding academic pursuits.

2. Reevaluating long-term educational goals to align with revised visa prerequisites.

3. Seeking guidance from reputable educational consultants or advisors specialising in international student applications for valuable insights.

Adapting to the modified visa prerequisites requires careful planning and proactive measures to ensure a smooth transition into international educational institutions.