scorecardresearch
Business Today
Subscribe
PMS Today US News India UPSTART Weather BT Shorts NRI Education Election
BT Golf BT Mindrush BT Best Banks
Clear all
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Sign in Subscribe
events
Special
  • BT tech today
  • BT 500 wealth creators summit
  • Economic Indicators
News
NRI
Visa
'Without H-1B visa...': Indian-American doctor takes on Bernie Sanders' 'cheap labour from abroad' remark

Feedback

'Without H-1B visa...': Indian-American doctor takes on Bernie Sanders' 'cheap labour from abroad' remark

Sanders’ remarks drew a sharp response from Dr. Anil, an Indian-American cardiologist trained at the Mayo Clinic, who practices in rural Kansas. Dr. Anil highlighted the program’s role in filling critical shortages in underserved communities.

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
While critics argue that corporations abuse the program to replace high-paying American jobs, defenders like Dr. Anil point to its necessity in areas like healthcare. While critics argue that corporations abuse the program to replace high-paying American jobs, defenders like Dr. Anil point to its necessity in areas like healthcare.

Senator Bernie Sanders has reignited the debate over the H-1B visa program, calling for sweeping reforms to prioritize American workers and revamp the US education system. Sanders insists that while a skilled workforce is essential, the solution lies in training more Americans for critical roles, not relying on low-cost foreign labor.

Related Articles

“The answer is not to bring in cheap labor from abroad,” Sanders said. “We need a system that produces the workforce required for the jobs of the future — doctors, nurses, teachers, plumbers, and more.” He emphasized that the US must tackle labor shortages by creating a stronger pipeline of homegrown talent.

Sanders’ remarks drew a sharp response from Dr. Anil, an Indian-American cardiologist trained at the Mayo Clinic, who defended the H-1B program. Dr. Anil, who practices in rural Kansas, highlighted the program’s role in filling critical shortages in underserved communities. “Without the H-1B visa, my journey to U.S. citizenship and serving these communities wouldn’t have been possible,” he said.

Dr. Anil shared how his employer had spent over a year unsuccessfully searching for a qualified cardiologist before hiring him under the H-1B program. He also extended an invitation to Sanders, saying, “I’d be happy to meet with you to provide a clearer picture of how the H-1B program supports underserved communities and strengthens our nation.”

As the debate unfolds, Sanders has proposed increasing guest worker fees, raising minimum wages for H-1B workers, and requiring companies to exhaust domestic hiring options before turning to foreign talent. While critics argue that corporations abuse the program to replace high-paying American jobs, defenders like Dr. Anil point to its necessity in areas like healthcare.

Published on: Jan 05, 2025, 2:55 PM IST
Follow Us on Channel
×

Top Stories TOP STORIES

TOP VIDEOS

market today

Advertisement