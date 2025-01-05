'Without H-1B visa...': Indian-American doctor takes on Bernie Sanders' 'cheap labour from abroad' remark

Senator Bernie Sanders has reignited the debate over the H-1B visa program, calling for sweeping reforms to prioritize American workers and revamp the US education system. Sanders insists that while a skilled workforce is essential, the solution lies in training more Americans for critical roles, not relying on low-cost foreign labor.
“The answer is not to bring in cheap labor from abroad,” Sanders said. “We need a system that produces the workforce required for the jobs of the future — doctors, nurses, teachers, plumbers, and more.” He emphasized that the US must tackle labor shortages by creating a stronger pipeline of homegrown talent.
Sanders’ remarks drew a sharp response from Dr. Anil, an Indian-American cardiologist trained at the Mayo Clinic, who defended the H-1B program. Dr. Anil, who practices in rural Kansas, highlighted the program’s role in filling critical shortages in underserved communities. “Without the H-1B visa, my journey to U.S. citizenship and serving these communities wouldn’t have been possible,” he said.
Dr. Anil shared how his employer had spent over a year unsuccessfully searching for a qualified cardiologist before hiring him under the H-1B program. He also extended an invitation to Sanders, saying, “I’d be happy to meet with you to provide a clearer picture of how the H-1B program supports underserved communities and strengthens our nation.”
As the debate unfolds, Sanders has proposed increasing guest worker fees, raising minimum wages for H-1B workers, and requiring companies to exhaust domestic hiring options before turning to foreign talent. While critics argue that corporations abuse the program to replace high-paying American jobs, defenders like Dr. Anil point to its necessity in areas like healthcare.
Copyright©2025 Living Media India Limited. For reprint rights: Syndications Today