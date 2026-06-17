Working in Qatar? This new rule could affect you if your residency is cancelled

Qatar has reduced the time available to expatriates to leave the country after their residence permit is cancelled, with the grace period now cut from 30 days to 14 days, according to a report by Gulf News.

The change was announced by a Ministry of Interior official during a webinar on safe travel procedures organised by the ministry's Public Relations Department.

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Speaking at the session, Captain Ali Ahmed Ali Al Kuwari of the Airport Passports Department said the post-cancellation grace period had been shortened.

“Earlier it was 30 days, but currently it is two weeks,” Al Kuwari was quoted as saying.

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He added that anyone who remains in Qatar beyond the 14 days will face a fine of QR10 (approximately ₹260 INR) per day.

The announcement is particularly relevant for thousands of Indian expatriates living and working in Qatar, who may need to make travel or employment arrangements soon after their residence permits are cancelled.

Al Kuwari also urged visitors to carefully check the validity of their visas and the duration of stay mentioned on the visa stamp in their passports. He noted that overstaying a visit visa attracts a penalty of QR200 (approximately ₹5,260 INR) per day.

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Travellers were advised to review their status through the Metrash mobile application before travelling.

According to the official, users should check for any pending traffic fines, overstay penalties or other dues that could affect their journey.

He also encouraged passengers to use the electronic gate system at Hamad International Airport to speed up immigration procedures. The Airport Passports Department currently operates 76 e-gates across arrival and departure terminals.

Residents looking to transfer their residence permit to a new passport can complete the process through the Metrash app, he added.

Addressing rules related to newborns, Al Kuwari said residents must report births to the passport authorities and obtain the required residency documents. He noted that a child born in Qatar must obtain a residence permit under the father's sponsorship after securing the necessary paperwork from the relevant embassy.

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Without a residence permit, a newborn would not be able to re-enter Qatar after leaving the country, he said.