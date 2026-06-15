‘Visa was valid’: Woman wins ₹3 lakh compensation after Air India Express boarding denial

An optometry graduate arrived at the Tiruchirappalli airport on September 9, 2023, expecting to board an Air India Express flight to Kuwait to join her parents. Instead, airline officials refused to issue her a boarding pass, insisting her dependent visa had expired.

Despite desperate pleas from the passenger and her father that the travel documents were fully valid, airline staff ignored their representations, leaving the young woman stranded and helpless at the terminal.

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Now, the District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission in Perambalur, Tamil Nadu, has ruled that the airline’s action violated the passenger’s right to fly and amounted to an obvious service failure. The panel, including President D Jawahar and members P Thilaka and M Muthukumaran, has directed Air India Express to pay ₹3 lakh in compensation to the passenger.

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The dispute over 6 months

Air India Express defended its decision by citing Kuwaiti immigration regulations, which stipulate that a foreign resident’s permit becomes invalid if the holder remains outside Kuwait for more than six consecutive months. The airline claimed the passenger had exceeded the permissible period and was scheduled to return on the 183rd day of her stay outside the country.

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Before the legal battle escalated, the airline had offered ₹20,000 as compensation along with a travel voucher worth ₹10,000. The passenger rejected the offer and pursued legal action.

Commission rejects airline's defense

Upon examining official documents issued by Kuwait’s Ministry of Interior, the consumer commission found that the woman’s residency permit was completely valid on her scheduled travel date of September 9, 2023. Records revealed that her visa was actually cancelled on September 12 — three days after she was denied boarding.

The commission observed, “If the official had any doubts regarding the validity of the visa, then he or she should have contacted the concerned authority for clarification.” Instead, the airline denied boarding without a valid reason, the panel noted.

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The order further stated that the passenger and her family suffered severe mental distress due to the airline’s actions, remarking that she was left abandoned at the airport and unable to pursue her plans despite possessing valid travel documents.

Financial penalty

Taking into account the “intense mental agony” suffered by the complainant and her family, the commission awarded ₹3 lakh as compensation. It also directed Air India Express to pay an additional ₹10,000 towards litigation costs.

The ruling serves as a sharp reminder of airlines’ responsibility to verify passenger documents accurately and ensures that travelers are not unfairly penalized by administrative errors at the gate.