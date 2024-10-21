AI-powered contract management set to revolutionize India's business landscape; here's how

As India’s business environment becomes more dynamic and globalized, contract management is emerging as a critical pillar of operational efficiency and legal compliance. Contracts underpin transactions across sectors such as real estate, IT services, and finance. However, traditional methods of managing contracts are proving insufficient in meeting the growing demands for speed, transparency, and scalability. As India moves forward, the evolution of contract management will have profound implications for businesses and industries. Let's explore its future.

Current Contract Management Landscape

In India, contract management is still largely fragmented and reliant on paper-based processes. Many organizations remain heavily dependent on extensive paperwork. With nearly 25-30% of the workforce involved in contract management in some capacity, this creates a costly burden, increases compliance risks, and limits the strategic potential of contracts. However, the rise of digital platforms and electronic signatures has started to make a difference. More business processes are shifting online, and crucial functions like identity verification now feature advanced security measures such as public key infrastructure (PKI) encryption, paired with enhanced user experience and accessibility.

This shift has led to the adoption of more innovative contract generation and negotiation processes. Companies are moving away from static PDFs and paper documents toward digitally native platforms with features like drag-and-drop clause functionality and ERP integrations. Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM) solutions have gained momentum, especially among SMEs, with modular systems tailored to their specific needs. According to a survey by World Commerce & Contracting (WCC), around 81% of professionals and businesses plan to implement contract automation. Here are some of the key trends shaping the future of contract management in India.

Cloud-Based Digitization & Automation

A major trend in contract management is the growing use of cloud-based solutions. Many organizations store vast amounts of information through systems like ERP and AP but lack an effective way to reconcile this data with their contract management processes. Nearly 50% of professionals report being involved too late in contract negotiations, leading to delays, rework, or suboptimal contract terms. Cloud-based CLM platforms offer a solution, integrating data from procurement, compliance, and financial systems to streamline contract management.

These platforms act as centralized hubs where teams can collaborate and manage contracts more efficiently. Nearly half of businesses admit they don't have a defined process for storing contracts post-execution. Cloud-based systems simplify version control, standardization, and tracking across the organization. With AI-driven tools, contract review and troubleshooting are significantly faster, reducing risk exposure for companies.

Looking ahead, we may see greater integration between CLM platforms and commonly used tools like Zoom, Google Meet, Microsoft Office, G Suite, and even WhatsApp. This will enable businesses, including startups with limited technical expertise, to negotiate, update, and execute contracts in a more interactive, efficient environment.

AI-Enhanced Analytics

Deciphering legal language can slow down workflows and stifle growth. In fact, 84% of contracting professionals feel pressure to simplify agreements for business users and clients. AI is seen as a game-changer in contract management. AI-powered tools, particularly those using Natural Language Processing (NLP), are being deployed across sectors to interpret contracts more efficiently.

These tools offer reliable and robust contract drafting and execution, extracting metadata and providing insights that might be missed by human reviewers. They allow contract managers to analyze legal terminology, track performance, and flag potential areas of concern. In the future, AI could even assist in drafting clauses more likely to be accepted by all parties, drawing on historical data, market trends, and industry predictions. Such advancements will help businesses cut costs and mitigate risks.

Digital Smart Contracts

The integration of AI, NLP, and cloud technologies is transforming the entire contract lifecycle, automating tasks such as data entry, risk assessment, and clause extraction. This dramatically reduces the time required for contract review and management.

Businesses now need digital contract formats with greater functionality than static PDFs. For example, digital smart contracts could permanently link contracts with the data used to generate them, preserving valuable insights often lost in PDF format. These smart contracts would allow businesses to focus on growth, minimizing administrative tasks and reducing risks.

The future of contract management is poised for significant innovation, with digital solutions set to reshape the landscape. Businesses that adopt automated, AI-driven contract management systems will gain a competitive edge, benefiting from streamlined processes, reduced risks, and greater transparency—all while ensuring compliance with India’s complex legal and regulatory frameworks.

Views are personal. The author is co-founder & CEO of Doqfy