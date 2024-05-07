Fintech Trends 2024: A Retrospective Deep-Dive

In the ever-changing world of finance and technology, 2024 brings opportunities for India's Fintech sector amidst the waning funding constraints, heightened global interest rates, government initiatives, and active participation by regulators.
Businesses in India also have multiple tailwinds in the form of ever-evolving Digital Public Infrastructure, burgeoning middle class, growing market for financial services, and good cross-border trade trends.
In this article, we will delve into the trajectory of Fintech in India in the near and medium term.
Active Regulation through 2023
Throughout 2023, the regulatory entities in the Indian financial services ecosystem have shown active participation. Analyzing the regulatory landscape will elucidate the prospects and direction of the industry.
45-Day MSME Payment Rule
The 45-day MSME payment rule, effective April 1, 2024, with the hold on Visa/MC credit cards for use in B2B payments, has been the subject of heated debates. It addresses delayed payments hurting businesses, yet concerns linger regarding clarity for larger companies amid reports of order cancellations due to non-compliance fears.
New PA-CB Regulation & Requirements
The Reserve Bank of India introduced the PA-CB Regulation on October 31, 2023. Previously, Fintech entities only required due diligence from AD Banks, but now, they will face direct RBI scrutiny. As per the new regulations, the non-bank PA-CB applying for RBI authorization will need a minimum net worth of INR 15 crore, certified by a statutory auditor, and shall attain a net worth of INR 25 crore by the end of 3rd FY of authorization.
Digital Lending Regulation Saga
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) issued Digital Lending Guidelines in September 2022, followed by clarification of FAQs in February 2023 and FLDG allowance in June 2023. The risk weight increase on small-ticket consumer loans and regulatory interventions could prompt cautious lending, curbing growth.
Prime category with larger ticket sizes and low base rate of interest could be affected more with significant EMI increases for borrowers. However, the measures implemented enhance transparency, borrower protection, and financial stability in digital lending, thus, fortifying the financial system against defaults.
Global Standing & Interest Rate Cues
2023 saw India's Fintech market surge past $80 billion and is anticipated to soar to a staggering $1 trillion by 2030. Fueled by the nation’s rapid embrace of digital financial services and continued global interest, India has maintained its funding position as the fourth highest globally and second highest in the Asia-Pacific region. In the first quarter of 2024, the fintech sector funding alone was up by 59% compared to last quarter.
The US Federal Reserve Board recently indicated that continued high inflation rates would see a delay in the start of interest rate (SOFR) cuts from today’s 530 bps. The RBI in India has also kept rates steady at 650 bps. Only the European Central Bank has made it clear recently about the first-rate cuts starting in June 2024. Businesses need capabilities to attract global pools of capital with the right mix of currencies and lender profiles to keep the cost of funding sustainable. Asset quality along with returns (given the high-risk-free rates), will be under scrutiny along with governance and the robustness of systems to handle any shocks.
Budding FinTech Models
Here's a look at some business models to keep an eye on in 2024:
There is tremendous potential in models that build intelligence on customers with low initial ticket sizes and drive engagement (and stickiness). These allow select customers to be given longer term, larger ticket sizes, and lower cost products such as personal loans, etc, to meet complex needs. Over time, lenders must build a suite of multiple products contextually covering multiple use cases for borrowers to ensure retention and LTV.
Recent Investments: Optimo Load - $10M-Blume Ventures and Omnivore; Credit Saison - $140M - Mizuho Bank.
MSME financing has a demand of $950B, with the estimated gap in formal credit being $600B. Supply Chain Financing models, including invoice discounting, can serve as a potential solution for this segment of borrowers by shifting the burden of creditworthiness onto a larger business partner and using established trade history with a more established buyer/seller as a proxy to underwrite credit.
Recent Investments: FinAgg - $11M-Tata Capital & Blue Orchard; CredAble - $10M-Equentia Natural Resources.
Over the past decade, specialized housing finance companies have emerged to cater to this market, growing to over $15 billion in AUM with a growth rate of 30%YOY, nearly double that of the overall housing finance market.
Recent Investments: Altum Credo - $40M–BII; Ummeed Housing Fin - $75M-A91 Partners.
Recent Investments: Dezerv - set to close $30M; Stable Money - set to close $17M.
Compounded by high global interest rates, a depreciating rupee against the dollar, and new regulations requiring prompt payment to SME suppliers within 45 days, the financing opportunity in access to stable and affordable cross-border trade for Indian exporters exceeds $100 billion today.
Outlook for 2024
In 2024, the regulatory and interest rate landscape would probably have the most sway over the direction of India's fintech sector. There's also a clear push toward fostering collaboration between fintech firms and traditional financial institutions and regulating the operation methods and business models for better risk management. We remain optimistic about the sector's growth trajectory, given its role in promoting accessibility to formal finance across the nation and globally.
Rajeev Ranka is Partner at Incubate Fund Asia and Rohit Sar is Associate at Incubate Fund Asia.
