How India’s climate stitch in time can save 18 global hunger hotspots

When the two ills of poverty and climate change collide, humanity suffers. As the world steers the complexities of climate change, the intersection of food security, trade policies and humanitarian concerns has become critical. Export controls, especially for food products, are quite reasonable from the perspective of domestic food security and self-reliance. However, the situation is concerning when seen from the lens of low-income food-importing nations.

Let me delve into this with the recent example of onions. There are price swings for this crop almost every year. The rabi harvest, which usually contributes 72-75% of the annual production, turned out to be low in July 2024, leading to a 100% spurt in prices as compared to last year.

During such wild price rallies, the Government restricts exports with an export duty (this year, it was as high as 40%) and introduces MEP (Minimum Export Price). This ensures that the trade is limited within Indian borders and the domestic demand is met. On the flip side, it impacts food security measures in some of the world's hotspots for hunger.

Hunger has always haunted mankind; however, despite the progress of the human race, some 309 million people across 71 countries still experience acute hunger. Political instability, extreme weather, and labor issues have traditionally been the major causes of disruption in food production. Climate change has further complicated matters.

The UN's World Food Programme has warned that hunger will spin out of control if the world doesn't take urgent climate action.

International organizations Food and Agriculture Organization, International Monetary Fund, World Bank Group, World Food Programme, and World Trade Organization (WTO)have appealed to countries to avoid restrictive export policies, support facilitation measures for food and fertilisers, promote trade finance and adhere to WTO’s 12th Ministerial Conference commitments. The preference, however, is to protect domestic interests towards food security and self-reliance.

Here are some measures taken by India which can be replicated elsewhere to alleviate hunger.

Funding low-emission through efficient carbon markets

India has set up a Carbon Credit Trading Scheme, which regulates the carbon trading market and encourages companies to meet their emission reduction targets. Global players with deep pockets like J P Morgan and Amazon are buying carbon credits from Indian farmers and manufacturers. These credits are bought to compensate for the greenhouse emissions, but in turn, also finance the company selling carbon credits to further adopt efficient low-emission technologies.

With this practice taking off, India’s net zero journey may remain slow, but this, in turn, should help finance the adoption of efficient low-emission technologies. India is well-positioned to become a leading supplier of carbon credits, funding its innovation for low-emission technologies.

Championing solar power generation

Five of the world’s top 15 solar parks are in India. We have successfully operationalized 175 GW of renewable energy capacity by 2022, nine years ahead of the Paris Agreement. India is also strategically moving forward with innovative floating solar technology, where large-scale solar plants are set up on water bodies. This helps us leverage our vast water bodies, without hampering land requirements for renewable energy generation, and reduce our carbon footprints and arrest climate change.

These initiatives are instrumental in addressing the global food crisis beyond its export policies. The country's commitment to sustainable agriculture, renewable energy, and climate action presents a unique opportunity to lead by example.

Dual solution: Reducing food wastage and enhancing farm incomes

One way to address food security is by enhancing the shelf life of farm produce by establishing irradiation facilities and food parks. India’s attempt in this direction is commendable. Food waste, which used to be 25% earlier has come down to 10% with the adoption of irradiation facilities. These initiatives not only help reduce post-harvest losses but also enable farmers to improve pricing for their products and enhance their income levels.

Ensuring Food Security for India and the world

We are at an inflection point. On one end, we must protect our domestic food supplies and the interests of over 140 crore Indians. On the other, India has a bigger role to play in the global food landscape–continue generating surplus crops and facilitate its exports, so that the issue of global hunger hotspots is resolved.

These objectives are not just destinations but long voyages. By setting up low-emission and renewable technologies, preventing food wastage and enabling farmers’ incomes with domestic and export opportunities, these stormy seas can be navigated.