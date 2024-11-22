Karimganj renamed as Sribhumi: Here's why it is a historic move to revive Assam’s cultural identity

The date November 19 will be etched into the history of Northeast India, particularly the documented heritage of the region, in a remarkable way. On this date, just a few days ago, the chief minister of Assam, Himanta Biswa Sarma renamed Karimganj district, a historic region in Assam, to Sribhumi, to honour the legacy of Rabindranath Tagore.

Right after taking this decision, Sarma took to X to remark: "Over a 100 years ago, Kabiguru Rabindranath Tagore had described modern day Karimganj District in Assam as ‘Sribhumi’- the land of Maa Lakshmi. Today the #AssamCabinet has fulfilled this long standing demand of our people."

Over a 100 years ago, Kabiguru Rabindranath Tagore had described modern day Karimganj District in Assam as ‘Sribhumi’- the land of Maa Lakshmi.



Today the #AssamCabinet has fulfilled this long standing demand of our people. pic.twitter.com/VSN8Bnyv8N — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) November 19, 2024

This decision to rename Karimganj district to Sribhumi marks a significant step in shedding its colonial legacy and restoring its civilizational identity. This change underscores the district’s importance as a confluence of all that is ‘Sri’—aesthetically evolved and culturally rich.

This is a welcome amendment, and it should be examined through the lens of what Thomas Kuhn described in The Structure of Scientific Revolutions. Kuhn illustrated how change unfolds across disciplines, noting that communities often operate within an accepted paradigm until accumulating evidence challenges it, triggering a crisis. As Anthony Easthope elaborates, such crises lead to the emergence of new paradigms that resolve the conflict and restore stability. In a similar vein, Sribhumi’s renaming symbolises a paradigm shift, liberating the region from its colonial past and realigning it with its cultural essence.

Historically, Sribhumi was part of the Sylhet district before Partition and held a prominent position in trade, transport, and internal migration. Geographically, it is situated in the southernmost part of Assam, sharing borders with Bangladesh, Meghalaya, Tripura, and Mizoram, making it a unique hub of cultural integration.

As an epicentre of bamboo crafts, folk music, and a strong Vaishnavite Bhakti tradition, Sribhumi has the potential to become a cultural beacon. Its aesthetic sensibilities, idealistic outlook, and inspirational spirit deserve to be systematically championed by both state and central governments. Highlighting Sribhumi’s civilizational identity can foster greater awareness among the broader Indian community. The government should consider positioning Sribhumi as a cultural bridge within Bharat’s diversity.

From the Shonbil wetlands to the banks of the Kushiyara, from verdant paddy fields to tea estates and mystical music, Sribhumi offers a profound cultural tapestry. Its integration into Bharat’s cultural narrative can provide rich, diverse experiences to a global audience.

A Sribhumi Utsav could serve as a powerful platform to celebrate the region’s lokageeti, kirtan, handicrafts, cuisine—including its iconic sweets made from coconut, jaggery, and rice flour—and other cultural treasures. The festival could feature musical evenings, art exhibitions, poetry recitations, kavi gaan, and interactive sessions with eminent personalities. Such an event would not only showcase the essence of Sribhumi’s art, music, and literature but also create opportunities to connect Assam and Sribhumi with Bharat’s broader cultural canvas.

By embracing its rich heritage and championing its aesthetic and philosophical ideals, Sribhumi is poised to become a vibrant cultural hub, enriching the diverse fabric of India in the years to come.

Views are personal. The author is an associate publisher at a leading publishing house in India