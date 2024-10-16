Leading with trust: How purpose-led tech leaders are shaping tomorrow’s organizations

When asked what is most lacking today, many say "trust," and this may be a fair warning, encouraging us to pause and reflect. In an organizational context, trust is often elusive, and considerable effort is spent on building it. Trust deficits largely arise when we focus on propositions that primarily benefit ourselves. However, if there were a shift in mindset toward doing good for others, the entire paradigm would change, wouldn’t it? Often, people fail to align with a greater purpose and the common good.

Now, imagine being a technology leader in today’s business environment, plagued by a lack of trust. How do you influence and make an impact? The answers begin to surface when we focus on organizational goals and the larger good. I refer to this approach as being a purpose-led tech leader, and there are three interdependent and cyclical aspects to consider:

1. Understand to empathize, empathize to synergize

For a purpose-led tech leader, it's crucial to ask why they are doing what they are doing. The "why" becomes clear when we truly listen. Understanding business and functional stakeholders—their visions, challenges, expectations, and openness to technology—helps develop a holistic and realistic perspective, culminating in both short- and long-term goals. It’s essential to address fundamental issues before diving into bigger, bolder agendas. By empathizing with stakeholders, you can leverage mutual capabilities to accelerate transformation for the greater good.

2. Never lose sight of the bigger picture

As a tech leader, foresight into market, technology, regulatory, and socio-economic shifts is key. A true technologist is often a futurist and digital anthropologist. It’s not just the technology itself but how it interacts with people and society that fascinates leaders. Take hybrid work, for instance—it's not enough to enable current trends; tech leaders must also envision the "future of work" and reimagine technology accordingly. Questions about whether today's practices will suffice in a future shaped by AI and quantum computing prepare us for disruption and build resilience. These perspectives often require collaboration across the value chain, bringing in external best practices and success stories. Big initiatives require a solid foundation, and many tech leaders, as seen in our Gen AI surveys, understand that cloud, data management, cybersecurity, and privacy are fundamental to future innovations.

3. Be the change agent driving experiences

To be an effective change agent, you must marry the first two aspects. Catering to stakeholder needs makes you a realist, but does that guarantee long-term organizational success? Without forward thinking, probably not. Organizations often struggle to foresee technological shifts unless tech leaders educate and empower them to do so. Balancing both the realist and futurist views is essential to being a change agent. Communication and collaboration across functions are key. In one of our surveys, 75% of tech leaders identified as tech enthusiasts, passionate about spreading knowledge. However, it’s crucial to back this with data to articulate value clearly to stakeholders.

This helps elevate tech leaders to strategic advisors, guiding the organization toward larger goals and purposes. Technology forms the backbone of success, and communication supported by data and ROI builds confidence among management. Beyond monetary gains, ROI should also consider experiences. Regular touchpoints across functions add immense value, including employee experiences, which are critical to successful tech implementation. Our recent India tech trends report highlighted the importance of developers’ experiences—providing the right tools, fostering learning, and encouraging collaboration.

Purpose-led technology leadership involves continuously integrating these elements to foster trust and long-lasting impact. It also involves recognizing when to adopt a realist view versus a futurist perspective, allocating time effectively across these aspects, nurturing talent pipelines, and managing complex relationships. Above all, intent matters most.

Views are personal. The author is Partner, CIO Program Leader, Deloitte India