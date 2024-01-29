Navigating India's Union Budget: Anticipating Transformative Changes in Water, Sanitation, and Hygiene

As the nation eagerly awaits the unveiling of the upcoming Union Budget on February 01, the spotlight is firmly fixed on sectors crucial to public health and sustainable development. Among these, the water, sanitation, and hygiene (WASH) sector is emerging as beacon of progress, owing to the government's commendable initiatives such as the Jal Jeevan Mission and Swachh Bharat Abhiyan. As expectations mount, there is a collective hope that the budget will not only recognise but further propel the transformative momentum in these critical areas.

The Jal Jeevan Mission, launched in 2019, has been a watershed moment in the government's commitment to providing every rural household with a piped water supply system. The mission aims to not only address the lack of access to water in rural areas but also to ensure the quality of water being supplied and the source is sustained.

The ambitious goal of providing "Har Ghar Jal" signifies a paradigm shift from traditional approaches to a more holistic and inclusive strategy. As we look to the upcoming budget, there is a widespread expectation that substantial financial support will need to be allocated to accelerate the implementation of the Jal Jeevan Mission, bringing clean water within reach of millions who have long grappled with water scarcity, by the end of 2024. Since the beginning of JJM, the coverage under the household drinking water supply has improved from 16.80% to a 73.48% which is a huge achievement. However, as of January 24, 2024 there are still 4.25 crorefamilies to be connected with functional household tap connection (FHTP).

Swachh Bharat Abhiyan (Clean India Mission), launched in 2014, on the other hand, has been a flagship initiative addressing sanitation and hygiene challenges across the country. The Mission has made notable strides in eliminating open defecation and enhancing sanitation infrastructure, earning global acclaim for its impact. As the country transitions from building toilets to sustaining the gains made through Swachh Bharat Mission-Grameen (SBM-G) and the Open Defecation Free (ODF) plus status, the upcoming budget is quite important in India’s strides towards a safely managed sanitation scenario.

Community toilets, especially in rural areas, are crucial to sustaining the open defecation-free status achieved through Swachh Bharat Abhiyan. Increased budgetary provisions will ensure the continued success of this initiative and help fortify the gains in public health and environmental sustainability. To achieve the goal of marching towards a developed country India needs to build on the massive investment and achievement made under SBM.

To make every Indian village a Model ODF Plus which demands all households have access to functional toilet facilities; all schools/ Anganwadi centres/Panchayat buildings have access to functional gender-segregated toilets; villages have arrangements for solid waste management and liquid waste management; villages displaying ODF + information, education, and communication (IEC) messages; and all public places observed to have minimal litter, minimal stagnant waste water and no plastic dump in public places.

Although a huge stride has been made in achieving this target, we still have about 442,574 villages to be converted to the Model ODF Plus category according to the SBM dashboard. The momentum built so far here too should further be accelerated.

Water resource management, a linchpin in the broader WASH framework, demands strategic investments. India's diverse climate and geographical variations necessitate a multipronged approach to water conservation, watershed development, and sustainable resource management. The budget is

awaited with bated breath for a significant increase in allocations to bolster these efforts. A well-funded approach to water resource management is not merely about infrastructure development; it is an investment in ensuring access to safe and assured drinking water near habitation.

As India eagerly awaits the upcoming general election and acknowledges the forthcoming interim budget, expectations for budgetary allocations extend to the crucial realm of sanitation and wastewater treatment. It is imperative to allocate sufficient funds for constructing community toilets in rural areas, ensuring that sanitation infrastructure reaches every corner of the country. Additionally, critical investments in wastewater treatment plants are essential to prevent water pollution and safeguard vital water bodies, aligning with the broader goal of sustainable development.

As the nation anticipates budgetary announcements, the expectations for the WASH sector are anchored in exemplary initiatives like the Jal Jeevan Mission and Swachh Bharat Abhiyan. The budget presents a unique opportunity to build upon these successes, ensuring sustained and expanded momentum for a healthier, more sustainable, and inclusive India. The hope is that the budget reflects a continued dedication to transformative changes, providing every citizen access to clean water, safely managed sanitation facilities, and the knowledge to maintain good hygiene practices.

Biswanath Sinha is the Director of Policy & Technical Support, WaterAid India