The Economic Impact of Investing in Women's Reproductive Health: A Path to Progress

In the pursuit of sustainable development and commercial prosperity, investing in women's reproductive health transcends mere altruism; it emerges as a cornerstone of tactical capital advancement. The nexus between women's well-being and economic progress is incontrovertible, with strategic investments yielding manifold returns. As the world marches towards a future marked by equity and affluence, prioritizing women's reproductive health stands as a pivotal shift on this transformative path.

Recent official statistics indicate a 20% decline in India's overall fertility rate over the past decade. Investing in women's reproductive wellness is an investment in human capital, laying the groundwork for healthier, more resilient societies. Improved access to family planning services empowers women to make informed choices about their reproductive lives, facilitating greater educational and professional opportunities. When women can plan their pregnancies, they are more likely to pursue higher education, join the workforce, and contribute meaningfully to economic growth.

Moreover, prioritizing maternal health leads to significant reductions in maternal and child mortality rates, safeguarding the well-being of future generations. Healthy mothers are better positioned to nurture their children, fostering optimal physical and cognitive development. The economic dividends of investing in maternal and child health are profound, as thriving populations catalyse economic productivity and innovation.

Beyond individual well-being, investments in women's reproductive health resonate across macroeconomic indicators, fuelling financial expansion and stability. Studies underscore the pivotal role of women's participation in the labour force in driving GDP growth and enhancing productivity. When women are healthy and empowered, they become formidable agents of economic change, driving entrepreneurship and holistic improvement. A recent Barclays report titled, “India's breakout moment", suggested that India could achieve a GDP growth rate of 8% by ensuring that women account for more than half of the new workforce set to be created by 2030.

Furthermore, addressing unmet needs in reproductive health services translates into substantial cost savings for medical systems and governments. Precautionary measures such as contraceptives and maternal healthcare are not only more humane but also more cost-effective than addressing complications arising from unintended pregnancies, transmission of sexually transmitted infections or maternal complications. Each year, approximately 85 million women in the world face an unintended pregnancy, with more than one in seven of these cases occurring in India while sexually transmitted infections (STIs) rank among the top five conditions for which sexually active adults seek healthcare in developing countries. Thus, by investing in preventive healthcare interventions, governments can alleviate the burden on clinical networks, freeing resources for other critical priorities.

The economic rationale for investing in women's reproductive health becomes even more compelling in the context of demographic shifts and global competitiveness. Nations with rapidly maturing

populations face significant challenges in sustaining economic progress and social welfare frameworks. Investing in women's health, particularly in safeguarding healthy pregnancies and childbirth, bolsters demographic stability, mitigating the adverse effects of community aging and cultivating a vibrant workforce.

The economic imperative of investing in women's reproductive well-being transcends borders and ideologies, uniting nations in a shared pursuit of progress and success. Moreover, nurturing gender equality in medical availability and outcomes is not just a matter of social justice but also smart economics. The World Economic Forum highlights the strong correlation between gender parity and economic competitiveness, with gender-inclusive policies being key drivers of creativity and resilience. By confirming equitable medical accessibility for all individuals, nations can unlock the full potential of their human capital, stimulating inclusive growth and abundance.

In wrapping our exploration of the economic impact of investing in women's reproductive wellness, one truth shines clear: this is not merely a matter of morality but a pragmatic pathway to lasting advancement. Collaborative efforts are essential to overcoming systemic barriers and ensuring fair access to reproductive assistance for all women, regardless of their socio-economic status or geographic location. It is a journey where each step towards securing comprehensive healthcare for women's reproductive needs, and every effort to enhance maternal well-being, lays the foundation for a more just and flourishing tomorrow.

Vinesh Gadhia is the CEO and Executive Director of Ferty9 Fertility Center

Disclaimer: Views expressed are personal