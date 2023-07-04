This new tech is becoming key in transforming businesses into a digital first avatar

In this transformative digital epoch, companies globally are relentlessly seeking innovative approaches to streamline their operations. One such technology gaining momentum is Intelligent Document Processing (IDP), which is increasingly becoming an indispensable tool for companies on their digital transformation journey. This assertion is supported by the fact that 68 per cent of shared services practitioners consider IDP a high priority in their process optimization efforts. With its automation capabilities, IDP accelerates data processing, heightens accuracy, minimizes errors, enhances compliance, and boosts customer satisfaction. Gartner’s projections offer an enlightening glimpse into the future of business transactions. They predict that by 2025, manual intervention will be eliminated from the process and payment of 50 per cent of business-to-business invoices globally. The horizon appears even more technologically driven, with an anticipated 80 per cent of such invoices expected to shift to digital transmission by the end of this decade, 2030.

IDP thrives on its potential to amalgamate advanced technologies such as natural language processing (NLP), deep learning models, optical character recognition (OCR), AI analytics, and neural networks. This powerful blend revolutionizes how businesses handle data extraction and analysis, leading to well-informed decisions. Its inherent versatility allows IDP to adapt across multiple applications, diminishing the need for individual solutions per document type, thus streamlining workflows. This operational game-changer underpins IDP’s multiplying effect, allowing businesses to optimize their return on investment.

Navigating the Road to Automation: The IDP Success Blueprint

AI and machine learning have drastically transformed business operations, but leveraging their full potential remains challenging for many. A successful IDP implementation involves addressing key hurdles like system integration, model development, performance optimization, user adoption, data security, and job security. Selecting appropriate business processes, continuous improvement, stakeholder engagement, and efficient data management is vital for successful IDP deployment, which can be mirrored across various business processes.

The transformational potential of IDP is vividly demonstrated in the case of a large telecommunications company that automated its contract review process. By deploying IDP, they significantly boosted workforce productivity by 70 per cent, processed over 700,000 mobile tower lease contracts, and saved over $20 million.

Future Frontiers: The Next Evolutionary Leap of IDP

Looking ahead, generative AI like ChatGPT could augment the capabilities of IDP solutions by automating document creation and enhancing document quality. With an increased ability to support new document types and reduce human bias, generative AI will add substantial value to IDP investments. IDP will continue to play a critical role in global automation efforts and foster sustainability through document digitization. Its future lies in laying the groundwork for digital transformation, enabling businesses to reimagine their operations and achieve unparalleled performance.

In the throes of a new era in document processing, the implementation and successful adoption of Intelligent Document Processing (IDP) will undeniably play a critical role in defining the future success of businesses. Engaging with IDP goes beyond mere operational streamlining and efficiency enhancement—it opens up fresh pathways for innovation and growth.

Views are personal. The author is CEO, Edge Platforms, EdgeVerve.