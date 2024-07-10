Unlocking financial security: How insurance transforms uncertainty into stability

Insurance often elicits thoughts of expenses, premiums, and deductibles and often viewed as an additional financial burden one must bear. However, on understanding the true aspects of insurance, one can be assured that a purchase of insurance is an investment towards financial security rather than a mere expense. Insurance is the best hedge against future financial uncertainties due to risks. It serves as a protective barrier and buffer against unpredictable and unforeseen events.

A black swan event in an individual or company's life can have significant financial implications. Thus, identifying and understanding the probability of a risk is key to evade drastic and unfortunate outcomes. The uncertainty and risk that the future holds are one of the key reasons individuals or businesses have to look at purchasing insurance. Whether it’s health, life, property, or liability insurance, each type of insurance plays a crucial role in shielding individuals and organisations from the adverse consequences of unforeseen events.

Health Insurance

Consider health insurance, how many of us have budgeted for significant medical expenses to be done at a future point if needed? Without dedicated contingency funds, individuals often find themselves forced to liquidate assets to cover unforeseen medical bills. Insurance serves as a vital tool to manage these healthcare costs, offering financial protection against the exorbitant expenses associated with medical emergencies.

Health insurance provides coverage for a wide range of medical expenses, including hospitalization, surgeries, prescription drugs, and preventive care, significantly reducing out-of-pocket costs for individuals and families. Additionally, health insurance plans often include access to a network of healthcare providers, ensuring timely and efficient medical attention. Preventive services, such as vaccinations and screenings, are typically covered, promoting early detection and prevention of illnesses. Moreover, having health insurance can lead to better health outcomes, as insured individuals are more likely to seek regular medical care and adhere to prescribed treatments.

Paying monthly premiums may seem like an added cost, however, the coverage it provides can prove invaluable in times of illness or injury.

Life Insurance

Life insurance offers financial protection to dependents of the policyholder in the event of their demise. While the insured may not directly benefit from the policy during their lifetime, they are assured that their family will be financially secure with the support of the policy. Life insurance proceeds can cover funeral expenses, outstanding debts, and provide income replacement for surviving dependents, offering a sense of financial stability.

Property Insurance

By purchasing property insurance, individuals are essentially safeguarding themselves against potential hazards that could pose a risk to the future damage of their property. By investing in insurance, individuals are proactively mitigating the financial impact of such events, thus ensuring their long-term security.

Property insurance offers critical protection for homeowners, renters, and business owners by covering losses and damages to buildings, personal property, and other structures due to events like fires, theft, vandalism, and natural disasters. While one of the primary benefits is financial security; property insurance also helps mitigate the high costs of repairing or replacing damaged assets. Additionally, it provides liability coverage, protecting the policyholder against legal claims if someone is injured on their property. Property insurance is a vital investment that ensures the preservation of property value and financial resilience in the face of potential risks and disasters.

Statistical evidence underscores the value of insurance as a prudent investment. With nearly two to three percent of property insurance claims being filed, it becomes evident that insurance coverage is not just a theoretical concept but a practical necessity. Every insured individual may experience a claim, large or small, approximately every 30 years, highlighting the tangible benefits of insurance coverage relative to the premiums paid.

Liability Insurance

Liability insurance protects individuals and organisations from liabilities arising from accidents or injuries for which they are held responsible. Without adequate insurance coverage, there is a possible risk of financial ruin from legal judgments, medical expenses, and other associated costs. Liability insurance takes care of managerial liability, potential negligence, advisory liability, bodily injury, and property damage among other aspects. By investing in liability insurance, individuals and organisations safeguard their assets and financial well-being against unexpected liabilities.

Emphasising the role of insurance for individuals and organisations, the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI) has set a steadfast goal to enable ‘Insurance for All’ by 2047, where every citizen has an appropriate life, health and property insurance cover and every enterprise is supported by appropriate insurance solutions.

While insurance may require regular premiums and upfront costs, the protection and security it provides far outweighs the expenses incurred. By adopting a proactive approach to risk management and investing in the right insurance products, individuals and organisations can navigate uncertainties with assurance, knowing that they have fortified their financial foundations against unforeseen events.

Views are personal. The author is CEO and Country Head, Lockton, India