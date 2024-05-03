World-Class Infrastructure Boosting India’s Trade Fairs

In the Indian exhibitions market, several notable trends are emerging. According to the Indian Exhibition Industry Association (IEIA), the industry was valued at around $709 million in 2019 and is expected to reach $1,283 million by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 10.25%. The exhibition market in India is witnessing sectoral expansion, with diverse sectors such as automotive, healthcare, IT, pharma, manufacturing, and FMCG actively participating in exhibitions.

This diversification reflects the growing importance of exhibitions across various industries. There is a growing emphasis on sustainability, with organisers integrating eco-friendly practices such as sustainable venues. Moreover, there is a noticeable shift towards industry-specific exhibitions, catering to niche sectors like renewable energy and healthcare.

Additionally, international participation is on the rise, as global companies recognise the potential of the Indian market. Government support further bolsters the industry, with initiatives aimed at boosting economic growth and attracting foreign investments. Overall, these trends reflect a dynamic landscape driven by technology, consumer preferences, and government policies, presenting both opportunities and challenges for stakeholders.

India's growing global influence and the development of world-class infrastructure, including venues like Bharat Manadapam and Yashobhoomi convention centre, are expected to have a significant impact on our trade fairs in India.

These modern facilities offer state-of-the-art amenities providing an ideal setting for hosting large-scale world class events and exhibitions. As a result, we anticipate increased interest and participation from exhibitors and visitors, both domestically and internationally. The availability of such prestigious venues enhances the appeal of our trade fairs, attracting a diverse range of industry stakeholders and facilitating meaningful interactions and business opportunities.

Additionally, the accessibility and convenience offered by these venues contribute to the overall success and growth of our events, positioning them as premier platforms for industry networking, knowledge exchange, and business development. Overall, the improved infrastructure landscape in Indian cities is poised to further elevate the stature and impact of our trade fairs, driving continued growth and success in the years to come.

Both in India and globally, sectors related to manufacturing, automotive, engineering, education and technology have traditionally been among the most productive for exhibitions. These burgeoning sectors often attract a diverse range of exhibitors and visitors, including industry professionals, experts, and decision-makers.

Moreover, sectors such as logistics, transportation, and infrastructure are gaining prominence due to the growing emphasis on efficiency, connectivity, and sustainability in global supply chains. Overall, exhibitions focusing on these sectors tend to be highly productive and impactful, offering valuable opportunities for networking, knowledge exchange, and business development.

The future of the MICE (Meetings, Incentives, Conferences, and Exhibitions) industry in India appears promising, with several factors contributing to its growth and evolution.

According to a report by Allied Market Research, the global MICE industry is projected to reach $1,439 billion by 2026, with India being a key contributor to this growth. Firstly, India's growing economy and increasing global prominence as a business hub are driving demand for MICE events.

As businesses expand and diversify, there is a greater need for platforms that facilitate networking, knowledge exchange, and business collaborations. Advancements in technology are transforming the way MICE events are conducted, making them more interactive, immersive, and accessible reaching a broader audience across geographical boundaries.

The Indian government's initiatives to promote industry, investments, and infrastructure development are bolstering the MICE industry. With the development of world-class convention centres, exhibition halls, and hospitality infrastructure, India is better equipped to host large-scale international events and conferences.



Sachin Patil is the Managing Director and CEO of Messe Stuttgart India Pvt. Ltd.