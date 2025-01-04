Are banks open on January 4? Here's the RBI holiday calendar for January 2025

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has recently published the list of bank holidays for 2025 by state. Banks will be open on January 4, 2025, as it falls on the first Saturday of the month. Customers should be aware that banks will be operational on the first, third, and fifth (if applicable) Saturdays of the month unless there is a designated holiday.

Banks in India remain closed on national and regional holidays, which vary by state. It is common for many bank customers to schedule their banking tasks for Saturdays. However, it is important to note that banks will be closed on the second and fourth Saturdays of the month, as well as Sundays, for public holidays.

Holidays in January

Customers should be informed that in observance of various cultural and historical events, banks will be closed on the following dates in different regions:

On January 6, 2025, banks in Chandigarh will be closed in observance of the birthday of Sri Guru Gobind Singh. Additionally, banks in Aizawl and Imphal will be closed on January 11 for Missionary Day/Imoinu Iratpa.

January 14, 2025: Banks will be closed in Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Bhubaneswar, Chennai, Gangtok, Guwahati, Hyderabad (Andhra Pradesh), Hyderabad (Telangana), Itanagar, Kanpur and Lucknow for the occasion of Makar Sankranti/Uttarayana Punyakala/Pongal/Maghe Sankranti/Magh Bihu/Birthday of Hazarat Ali.

January 15, 2025: Banks will be closed in Chennai in observance of Thiruvalluvar Day.

January 16, 2025: Banks will remain closed in Chennai for Uzhavar Thirunal.

January 23, 2025: Banks will be closed in Agartala, Bhubaneswar and Kolkata to celebrate the birth anniversary of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose and Vir Surendrasai Jayanti.

Holiday list: January

January 6- Sri Guru Gobind Singh’s Birthday -Chandigarh

January 11- Missionary Day/Imoinu Iratpa/ Second Saturday- Imphal, Aizwal

January 12- Sunday

January 14-Makar Sankranti/Uttarayana Punyakala/Pongal/Maghe Sankranti/Magh Bihu/Birthday of Hazarat Ali -Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Bhubaneswar, Chennai, Gangtok,Guwahati, Hyderabad - Andhra Pradesh, HyderabadHyderabad- Telangana, Itanagar, Kanpur, Lucknow

January 15-Thiruvalluvar Day-Chennai

January 16-Uzhavar Thirunal- Chennai

January 19- Sunday

January 23- Birthday of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose/Vir Surendrasai Jayanti- Agartala, Bhubaneswar, Kolkata

January 25- Fourth Saturday-All over India

January 26- Sunday, Republic Day-All Over India

While physical bank branches may be closed during the holiday season, online banking platforms and mobile services are still accessible to customers. ATMs are also available for cash withdrawals. However, individuals planning to visit the banks for formal business should make necessary arrangements in advance.