Can a salary mismatch between ITR and bank records delay your personal loan?

A personal loan application can look perfectly in order at first glance. Regular salary credits, healthy account balances and timely Income Tax Return (ITR) filings may suggest a smooth approval process ahead. Yet for many borrowers, problems emerge when lenders notice that the income shown in tax records does not align with actual bank transactions.

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Such differences may not always indicate wrongdoing, but they can raise questions during the verification process. Today, banks and digital lending platforms increasingly rely on cross-checking multiple financial records rather than evaluating a single document in isolation. When declared income and banking activity tell different stories, lenders may seek further clarification before moving ahead.

The approach reflects how credit assessment is changing. Instead of relying solely on annual income declarations, lenders are now examining broader financial behaviour to understand earning patterns and assess repayment potential.

For salaried borrowers, income records often follow predictable patterns. However, freelancers, consultants, self-employed professionals, gig workers and people with multiple sources of income frequently have more varied cash flows.

Income from incentives, side projects, freelance assignments or additional work streams may enter bank accounts regularly but may not immediately appear in tax filings, resulting in gaps between reported income and actual inflows.

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Single-document verification

According to Soumyajit Ghosh, COO, Truebalance, income assessment today has become far more comprehensive than simply reviewing one financial record.

“Evaluating income consistency has evolved toward a much more holistic process rather than relying on a single financial document in isolation. If there is a significant mismatch between ITR filings and bank statement cash flows, it can raise concerns around income stability, repayment capacity, or disclosure accuracy during the underwriting process,” Ghosh said.

He noted that irregular cash flows are not unusual, particularly among self-employed individuals and emerging credit customers.

“In many cases, especially among self-employed or emerging credit customers, irregular cash flows are not uncommon, but transparency becomes extremely important,” he added.

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According to Ghosh, lenders increasingly rely on broader data points, including repayment behaviour, bureau information and AI-led cash-flow analysis to understand borrower risk.

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“Ultimately, borrowers who maintain clear financial records and consistent disclosures are more likely to see better credit outcomes over time,” he said.

Fragmented income

Industry executives suggest that income mismatches are becoming increasingly frequent due to changing work patterns and the rise of non-traditional income sources.

Shakti Shekhawat, Business Head at BharatLoan, said income fragmentation rather than misreporting often explains the differences.

“Nearly 3 in 10 loan applications today show some level of mismatch between ITR filings and bank statement inflows, and in most cases, it’s not fraud, it's fragmentation of income,” Shekhawat said.

He explained that freelance income, incentives and secondary earnings may not always immediately appear in formal tax records.

“What we’ve seen is that cash flow consistency over 6-12 months is emerging as a far stronger predictor of repayment behaviour than declared annual income alone,” he added.

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As a result, underwriting is increasingly shifting toward bank-led assessments and bureau-backed insights rather than relying entirely on static income declarations.

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Why documentation still matters

According to Kuldeep Yudhuvanshi, Business Head at Rupee112, larger gaps between stated income and actual bank credits often trigger additional verification.

“In our experience, applications with a significant gap typically 20-30% or more between stated income and bank credits see a materially higher drop-off during underwriting or require additional verification layers,” he said.

He added that despite more adaptive underwriting models, applicants with aligned financial records still receive faster approvals.

“Applicants with aligned financial documentation still see up to 40% faster approvals, underlining the importance of consistency,” Yudhuvanshi said.

As lenders increasingly adopt data-driven underwriting models, borrowers may find that maintaining consistent financial records matters as much as income itself.

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